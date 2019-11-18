MORGANTOWN (AP) — Jermaine Haley had 18 points and 12 rebounds and West Virginia needed a late scoring burst to outlast Northern Colorado 69-61 on Monday night.
Derek Culver added 13 points for the Mountaineers (3-0).
Bodie Hume scored 18 points for the Bears (2-3) and Kai Edwards added 12 points.
Northern Colorado came from 17 points down and used an 12-0 run to tie the score at 54-54 on two free throws by Edwards with 6:18 remaining. But the Bears never retook the lead.
Culver then scored six points and Haley four during a subsequent 10-0 run as West Virginia pulled away.
BIG PICTURE
Northern Colorado: The outsized Bears held their own in the paint while relying heavily on the 3-point shot, making 8 of 30 (27%).
West Virginia: The Mountaineers used a smaller lineup against the Bears and still outrebounded them 42-24. Culver didn’t play until the second half.
West Virginia shot 57% (16 of 28) from the floor in the first half but lost its shooting touch after the break (10-28).
UP NEXT
Northern Colorado: Travels to Cancun, Mexico, to play Boston University next Tuesday.
West Virginia: Hosts Boston University on Friday night.
Oklahoma 75
William & Mary 70
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Austin Reaves added 18 as Oklahoma beat William & Mary in the first round of the College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
The Sooners (4-0) trailed for much of the game before regrouping late to outlast the Tribe in a closely fought contest. Brady Manek’s driving dunk off a pass from De’Von Harmon gave the Sooners their first lead at 70-68 with 2:14 to play.
Doolittle and Reaves combined for nearly half of Oklahoma’s 75 points.
William & Mary (4-1) was led by Nathan Knight with a season-high 30 points. Andy Van Vliet finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
SHOOTING WOES
Oklahoma misfired on its first 10 3-point attempts. Manek’s triple with 17:21 remaining in the second half was the Sooners first of the game. OU ended the game making 3-of-18 (16.7%) from long distance.
TAKING CONTROL
William & Mary scored the game’s opening basket on a short jumper by Van Vliet and stayed in front until the Sooners took the lead at 70-68.
UP NEXT
William & Mary plays at Stanford on Thursday.
Oklahoma hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Thursday.
UNC-Greensboro 55
Appy State 41
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter recorded 14 points with 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-41 win over Appalachian State.
Isaiah Miller had 14 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (4-2). Keyshaun Langley added 11 points. Kyrin Galloway had 11 points and three blocks for the home team.
Kendall Lewis had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (3-3). Adrian Delph added 11 points and eight rebounds. Isaac Johnson had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Justin Forrest, who led the Mountaineers in scoring entering the contest with 21 points per game, scored just six points on 2-of-15 shooting.
UNC Greensboro takes on VMI at home on Sunday. Appalachian State takes on Charlotte at home on Thursday.
Coastal Carolina 93
Middle Tennessee 72
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Devante Jones had 21 points as Coastal Carolina routed Middle Tennessee 93-72.
Ebrima Dibba had a career-high 17 points for Coastal Carolina (2-2). Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 13 points and Tommy Burton had 11 points. Isaac Hippolyte grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.
C.J. Jones had 21 points for the Blue Raiders (3-1). Antonio Green added 18 points and Eli Lawrence had 10 points.
Both teams will participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday. Coastal Carolina plays Utah and Middle Tennessee goes against No. 17 Villanova.
