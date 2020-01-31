BLUEFIELD – There’s no place like home.
Mt. View scored first in each half, but the high-flying Bluefield Beavers turned out the Knights with a 30-point first quarter and rolled to an 81-62 triumph Friday in the friendly confines of the Bluefield High gym. BHS (13-3) played on the home planks for the first time almost 20 years and delighted the faithful with a splendid effort against the youthful Golden Knights (5-10).
Tyrese Hairston, in the opening stanza, fired in 11 points and had 5 steals in the sizzling surge to pace the Beaver attack. He finished with a team-high 21. Jahiem House added 12, as Bluefield worked the full roster throughout the contest.
After Brendan Rotenberry put the Knights on the board, the Beavers scored 14 unanswered points in a dazzling display of run-and-shoot scoring, highlighted by Hairston’s all-around effort including one bucket after an eye-popping behind the back assist from Crews in traffic. House played his usual high-wire game for BHS and the home quintet settled the issue early.
Bluefield will play today against Wyoming East at 2 p.m. in the championship game of the Big Atlantic Tournament at the Raleigh County Armory, giving the Beavers little time to celebrate the home triumph.
Tony Bailey took game scoring honors for Mt. View, piling up 22 points including 9 in the second quarter and 11 more in the fourth period as the Golden Knights battled back after halftime.
Bluefield’s Caden Fuller commented, “We had a great crowd. Our student cheering section was tremendous and the pep band rocked the gym. It is nice to have a chance to play in our home school. That meant a lot to us. This is a big week – we play at Beckley Saturday in the tournament and then a week from now we host Shady Spring. We have a chance to get some big wins if we play well as a team.”
They certainly did in their own gym.
“Tonight was a treat,” observed Bluefield coach Buster Large. “Thanks to our administration for giving us a chance to play here in this gym for the first time in many years. The students, the support and the many visiting fans all combined for a great atmosphere. We want to go up to Beckley and bring home a trophy, keep the momentum and build on that for the next couple of weeks as we get closer to tournament time.”
After the opening salvo, the Beavers led 55-25 at the half. Mount View made a spirited comeback against the Beavers as Large made liberal substitutions in the last two quarters.
Golden Knight mentor Gary Brown noted, “They (Bluefield) played a lot of people. Our team is young, with one senior, mostly sophomores. This is a learning experience. We have to learn how to play great teams. We gave up a lot of easy scores, did not fight back like we should have, and were not pleased with our first half effort. We were out-hustled and out-scrapped in the first two quarters, something like a ‘deer in the headlights’ moment. We play a tough single-A schedule and we hope by tournament time we are ready for the opponents we will have to face.”
Bluefield was 5-for-9 at the line while Mt. View hit 8-of-16 at the stripe.
The Golden Knights host Montcalm Tuesday and travel to Tazewell Wednesday.
Bluefield coasted to an 86—46 win in the junior varsity contest.
At Bluefield High School
MOUNT VIEW (5-10)
Brendan Rotenberry 10, Kris Jackson 2, Malaki Bishop 14, Skyler Justice 2, Khiamani Vineyard 2, T.J. Bell 10, Tony Bailey 22.
BLUEFIELD(13-3)
Tyrese Hairston 21, Braeden Crews 7, Kaulin Parris 12, Jahiem House 12, Sean Martin 9, Caden Fuller 8, Ryker Brown, 2, Isaiah Rivers 2, Lavon McClarrin 5, Jaeon Flack 4, Buster Joradan 6.
Mount View.... 6 19 16 21 — 62
Bluefield ....... 30 25 14 13 — 81
3-point goals – MV, 2 (Bishop -2) . B, 8 (Hairston -3, Fuller -2, Parris, Crews, McClarrin). Fouled out --- none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.