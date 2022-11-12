CHARLESTON — A Hayden Hatfield interception of a Grant Cochran touchdown with less than half a minute to play sealed Princeton’s fate and George Washington held on to defeat Tigers 31-28 in Friday’s rain-soaked WVSSAC Class AAA opening round playoff game at Steve Edwards, Sr. Field.
With 44 seconds remaining in the game, Patriots placekicker Jordan Price hit a 27-yard field goal to put GW up by three points. It was the first one he'd hit all year.
It proved a huge kick. Relentlessly slick and wet field conditions challenged special teams fine-tuning for both teams.
The Tigers had a chance to regain the lead when they tackled the GW punter at his own 5 with 6:28 left in a tie game, but Klay Matthews sacked Cochran on third down.
With 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, Princeton placekicker Casey Geso had pushed a 37-yard field goal attempt slightly wide of the right upright.
Carter Meachum’s 21-yard scoring reception from Cochran in the third period gave the Tigers their first lead of the night, 28-21, following Geso’s successful extra point kick.
Hayden Hatfield’s 16 yard scoring reception from Pats quarterback Abe Fenwick locked the game at 28-all after Price’s PAT kick with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter.
Thanks to a pair of quick unanswered first quarter scores by George Washington (9-2) — Anthony Valentine’s 6-yard scoring run with 9:12 remaining and Keegan Sack’s 12-yard TD reception from Fenwick — Princeton played from behind for most of the first half.
Grant Cochran’s 6-yard scoring run with 8:38 remaining in the second quarter trimmed the Patriot’s early lead by a touchdown, but Fenwick quickly put the two-TD spread back in place with his 36-yard scoring strike to Hatfield two minutes later.
Cochran kept his cool, hitting Brad Mossor with a 38 yard touchdown pass to knock it back down to 21-14. The Tigers (6-4) finally tied it up 21-21 with 23 seconds remaining before intermission when the Princeton signal caller hit Dominick Collins on a screen pass that went for 62-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. Geso’s kick locked it up at intermission.
Fenwick hit 19-of-28 pass attempts for 214 yards to lead the Patriots, who'll advance to face Hurricane next week.
Cochran, a four-year starter at quarterback, completed 13-of-16 passing attempts for 206 yards and three touchdowns during his final football game in a Tigers uniform. He rushed for 13 yards on four carries, including his TD run.
Collins had nine catches for 91 yards, crossing the 1,000 yard career receptions mark along the way. He finished his career as Princeton’s most-productive pass-catcher in receiving yards, eclipsing former school recordholder Ethan Parsons. Mossor had six catches for 84 yards. Brodee Rice led Tigers rushing with 23 punishing carries for 99 yards.
George Washington 31
Princeton 28
How They Scored
First Quarter
GW — Anthony Valentine 6 run (Jordan Prince kick) 7-0
GW— Keegan Sack 12 pass from Abe Fenwick (Price kick) 14-0
Second Quarter
Pr— Grant Cochran 5 run (Casey Geso kick) 7-14
GW— Hayden Hatfield 36 pass from Fenwick (Price kick) 7-21
PR —Brad Mossor 38 pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 14-21
PR— Dom Collins 62 pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 21-21
Third Quarter
Pr— Carter Meachum 21 pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 28-21
GW— Hatfield 16 pass from Fenwick (Price kick) 28-28
Fourth Quarter
GW— FG Price 27 0:44
