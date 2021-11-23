ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team built a lead as big as 20 points before holding off West Virginia State, 75-69, Tuesday afternoon in Mountain East Conference play inside the Carter Center.
Leading by eight points at halftime, 37-29, CU (4-1, 1-1 MEC) went on a 16-5 run over the final 6:45 of the third quarter. Senior guard Maggie Guynn and junior forward Alexis Phillips each had five points during the spurt with junior guard Ashton Funderburg and Guynn punctuating the run with three-pointers near the end of the third quarter.
But, West Virginia State (3-1, 1-1 MEC) opened the fourth on a 16-4 run to cut the Concord lead back to 64-56. A layup by fifth-year senior forward Riley Fitzwater coupled with senior guard Gracie Robinson’s only bucket of the game—a three-pointer on back-to-back possessions—extended the lead back to 13 points, 71-58, with 4:34 remaining.
However, the Yellow Jackets made a push to cut the margin to 71-64 with 1:22 left, but Guynn’s final field goal of the game—her 29th point gave Concord a 73-64 lead with 31 seconds remaining.
The Mountain Lions trailed for much of the first quarter and was down 17-15 after 10 minutes, but outscored WVSU, 22-12, in the second quarter to take the eight-point halftime advantage.
After shooting 33.3 percent (3-for-9) in the first quarter, the Maroon and Gray made at least 50 percent of their shots for the remaining three quarters. Overall, CU hit 53.1 percent (26-for-49) of its shots while holding West Virginia State to 30.1 percent (25-for-83).
Concord knocked in 79.2 percent (19-for-24) at the foul line.
Guynn registered a career-high 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting and hitting all six free throws. Fitzwater added 15 points, 19 rebounds and a season-best five blocks. Aided by seven made free throws, Phillips chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
The bench trio of junior guard Jazz Blankenship, Funderburg and Phillips were a combined +29 for the Mountain Lions.
Concord assisted on 24 of 26 made field goals with sophomore guard Maddie Ratcliff tallying a team-best five assists with five other players recording at least three assists.
CU welcomes Alderson-Broaddus to the Carter Center 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 1.
