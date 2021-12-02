ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team came out victorious, 91-52, against Alderson Broaddus Wednesday night at the Carter Center.
Concord (5-1, 2-1 MEC) jumped out to a 24-6 lead in the first six minutes of the game. Fifth-year senior Riley Fitzwater got the scoring started early, canning five layups in the stretch.
With just over four minutes remaining in the quarter, junior guard Jazz Blankenship sank a three-pointer to increase the lead to 13. She then followed it up with a defensive steal and cashing in the breakaway layup to make it 21-6.
Junior guard Ashton Funderburg answered with a steal of her own. Funderburg dished a pass to an open Blankenship who buried the three-pointer to cap the run.
Concord took a 41-24 lead into the half, shooting 45.7 percent from the field.
The Mountain Lions outscored the Battlers 25-13 in the third quarter. Blankenship continued her hot shooting streak with just over six minutes remaining in the quarter by nailing back-to-back three-pointers to give Concord the 51-31 lead.
Senior guard Maggie Guynn came into the game needing nine points to reach 1000 career points. Guynn hit the milestone with a layup with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter. She is the 20th player to score 1000 points in program history.
The Mountain Lions controlled the rest of the game to earn their fifth win of the season. Fitzwater finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.
Blankenship drained four three-pointers on her way to 14 points. Guynn canned 12 points with two three-pointers. Funderburg was credited with seven assists. Redshirt freshman guard Allison Dunbar finished with nine points off the bench. Sophomore guard Jaisah Smith and senior guard Gracie Robinson finished with two steals each. Smith also finished with 13 points.
Concord shot 52.8 percent from the field, a season-best, while holding AB (3-3, 1-2 MEC) to 32.8 percent and forcing 20 turnovers.
The Mountain Lions travel to South Euclid, Ohio to face Notre Dame on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Point 71,
Bluefield University 60
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Unbeaten Point University had four players score in double figures in Wednesday’s Appalachian Athletic Conference victory over Bluefield University at the Dome Gymnasium.
Iyanna McMillanand Marta Gimenez scored 14 points apiece for the Skyhawks (8-0, 5-0 AAC). Alexis Tate scored 13 points while grabbing six rebounds and Nicole Izuagie added 11 points.
Kylie Meadows scored 16 points for the Rams (2-7, 2-5).
