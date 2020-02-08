GRUNDY, Va. — Grundy and Rural Retreat are rated 1-2 as the top two wrestling programs in Class 1 in Virginia and that’s the way they finished in the Region 1D tournament Saturday.
The Golden Wave topped the Indians , 288-253, for the regional title and had seven champs: Ethan Blankenship (106 pounds), Kaleb Horn (113), Chris Stiltner (138), Jake Stiltner (145), Peyton McComas (182), Tanner Bishop (220) and Logan Looney (285).
Grundy’s Michael Taylor (120), Kaden Vanover (126), Christian McGeorge (132), Ian Scammell (152), Matt Riley (160) and Hunter Scarberry (195) placed second. Ryan Campbell (170) placed fourth for the Wave.
While Grundy had 13 finalists and won seven individual crowns, Rural Retreat had 10 finalists and six champs.
In head-to-head match-ups in the finals, the Indians held a 5-4 edge over the Golden Wave.
“Some matches we closed the gap on them and some other ones we let get away,” said Grundy coach Travis Fiser, whose club defeated Rural Retreat in a close dual match in the regular season, and finished ahead of them in a December tournament. They’ll meet again in the so-called “half-state” event mixing Regions D and C next weekend at Grayson County.
“Some of our guys have some work to do,” Fiser continued. “They’re a good team and we just need to keep pushing and they’re doing the same.”
Honaker’s Dylan Barrett (145) and JC Horn (285) placed second. Shianne Whited (138) placed third for the Tigers, while Brianne Whited (126) and Dakota Casey (152) were fourth and Chance Jewell (120) and William Peck placed fifth.
There were eight pins in the finals and a whopping 20 in semifinal action, including a five second fall for Scarberry over Patrick Henry’s Ron Horner.
Chris Stiltner had a 17-second pin in the semifinals and stuck Rural Retreat’s Mason Via to the mat in 34 seconds in the finals.
The event, which was pushed back by area flooding from Thursday, drew a large and vocal crowd on a cold, wintry day.
“We had a good crowd, I thought the crowd was great,” added Fiser. “It was a great wrestling atmosphere.”
“The people who were able to make it saw some great wrestling.”
At the half-state tourney at Grayson County, wrestling begins Friday afternoon. The semifinals will start Saturday morning and the finals around 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.
The state tourney is February 21-22 at Salem Civic Center.
Team Scores
1. Grundy 288
2. Rural Retreat (RR) 253
3. Chilhowie (Chl) 116
4. Castlewood (Cas) 98
5. Honaker (Hon) 85
6. Eastside (Esi) 67
7. Northwood (Nw) 64.5
8. Holston (Hol) 59
9. Patrick Henry (PH) 39
10. John I. Burton (JIB) 3
1st place
106 - Ethan Blankenship (Gru) MD Adam Gibson (Cas), 18-10
113 - Kaleb Horn (Gru) pin. Blake Battaglia (RR), 3:37
120 - Eli Blevins (RR) pin. Michael Taylor (Gru), 3:06
126 - Justin Martin (RR) pin. Kayden Vanover (Gru), 3:33
132 - Cole Jessee (Cas) pin. Christian McGeorge (Gru), 3:22
138 - Chris Stiltner (Gru) pin. Mason Via (RR), 0:34
145 - Jacob Stiltner (Gru) MD Dylan Barrett (Hon), 8-0
152 - Blaine Sage (RR) dec. Ian Scammell (Gru), 4-0
160 - Dorian Delp (RR) pin. Matthew Riley (Gru), 1:47
170 - Wyatt Sage (RR) def. Jacob Maxfield (Cas), MedFFT
182 - Peyton McComas (Gru) pin. Ross Via (RR), 3:15
195 - Eli Fortuner (RR) dec. Hunter Scarberry (Gru), 4-2
220 - Tanner Bishop (Gru) dec. Nathan Turner (RR), 5-1
285 - Logan Looney (Gru) pin. JC Horn (Hon), 1:37
3rd place
106 - Gabe Joines (Chl) pin. Parker Stone (RR), 0:39
113 - Dale Conde (Hol) pin. Trevor Stevenson (Nw), 0:08
120 - Heath Sutherland (Cas) pin. Lane Heffinger (Chl), 0:31
126 - Hayden Jackson (PH) pin. Brianne Whited (Hon), 0:31
132 - Ethan Marshall (Esi) dec. Tristan Bowman (Nw), 4-3
138 - Shianne Whited (Hon) pin. Jason Louthian (Chl), 2:30
145 - Tristen Allen (Hol) pin. Tyler Denmark (Cas), 1:39
152 - Jake Keesee (Nw) dec. Dakota Casey (Hon), 7-2
160 - JT Lefew (Chl) pin. Dalton Hoover (Nw), 0:49
170 - JT Collins (Esi) def. Ryan Campbell (Gru), FFT
182 - Logan Adams (Chl) pin. Trace Ashley (Hol), 0:33
195 - Ron Horner (PH) - Bye
220 - Glen Body (Chl) dec. Zack Ward (Esi), 6-4
285 - Jacob Holston (RR) pin. Jake Shepherd (Chl), 1:42
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.