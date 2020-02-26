GRUNDY, Va. — Grundy was trading 3s for 2-and-ones with J.I. Burton.
Cade Looney got most of those 2-and-ones and his amazing second half work carried the Golden Wave to a 63-55 win over the Raiders in the Region 1D quarterfinals Tuesday.
The 6-foot-8 junior scored 25 of his 37 points in the second half as Grundy survived a barrage of 3-pointers by Burton, which kept the lead most of the first half and nearly erased an 11-point fourth quarter deficit.
The Raiders hit 11 3-pointers, six in an otherwise low-scoring first half and four more in the fourth quarter.
The shooting and creativity of Trevor Culbertson kept the Raiders in the game. The senior guard led Burton (19-7) with six treys and 22 points.
“Typically, Trevor is a driver and we had the defensive strategy of going under screens and trying to limit their lane penetration and he just did a great job of stepping back and shooting the ball,” Grundy coach Dr. Brian Looney said. “He’s a really good creator and gives his teammates opportunities.
“When we went to zone there late it helped us.”
Cade Looney went to work around the basket on both ends, especially in the second half. He garnered 15 of his 21 rebounds on the defensive end.
“They were playing really good defense and we weren’t executing,” the younger Looney said. “We were missing open shots and we just kept playing in the second half and they started falling.
“They have some really good shooters, but we knew if we kept playing good defense they’d start missing a few.”
After a cold stretch, the Raiders, who led much of the first hlaf, but trailed most of the second half, Culbertson hit two 3s in a 13-2 run and gave the visitors a 48-47 lead on a twisting drive to the basket with 4:42 remaining.
Culbertson hit five 3s, while Jonah Cochrane added four and 19 points.
“Trevor is a special ball player. I don’t know if I’ll ever have another one like him,” said first-year Burton coach Caleb Church. “He hit some big shots down the stretch and he set Jonah and other shooters up, he’s a true floor general.”
Looney was relentless around the basket in the second half to help the Golden Wave escape.
“They were sagging back in the lane. In the second half, we wanted to drive the ball and get paint looks,” Dr. Looney said. “Blake (Meadows) and Jake (McCoy)and Oscar (Oyegard) all did a good job on that in the second half to force them to help off Cade and Corey inside and that’s what made the difference, I think, offensively,”
Grundy (21-2) ended the game on a 13-5 run as Looney was 13-of-14 at the free throw line, hitting five straight to wrap things up.
“My guys fought, they fought to the very end and every game that’s all you want,” Church added.
Grundy is back in the Region 1D semifinals and coach Looney has been counting the 365 days to get back there after a disappointing ending to last season.
“There’s not been one day that’s gone by this past year that I haven’t thought about the loss to Eastside and now we’re back here in the same thing, the regional semifinals,” he said. “I wear this little mustard seed my good friend, Larry Fields gave me and I tell the kids a little bit of faith can move a mountain and that’s what we’re doing.”
