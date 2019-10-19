GRUNDY, Va. — Mikey Culbertson, Najeh Steele and Grundy mistakes spoiled homecoming for the Golden Wave.
Culbertson and Steele led J.I. Burton past Grundy, 46-19 Friday at Nelson Memorial Field.
Burton’s dynamic duo combined for five touchdown, including three by Culbertson, who returned an interception 95 yards for a score just before the break.
The Raiders (5-2) won for the fifth consecutive time in a key victory in Region 1D and two Wave turnovers in the final three minutes of the first half helped their cause, as a 20-13 Burton lead reached 40-13 by halftime.
“Their open-field speed is deadly,” Grundy coach Craig Plymal said.
“Then we gave them four gifts before halftime.Our halftime went great. Our kids tied them and played a good team tough in the second half.”
Grundy (4-3) suffered its third straight loss, while the red-hot Freshman Ian Scammell ran foor 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Jake McCoy added a TD and 252 yards of total offense for Grundy, which travels next week to face another 1D power, Chilhowie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.