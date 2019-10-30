COUNCIL, Va. -- Grundy made it a sweep at the Black Diamond District cross country championships, despite the rain Wednesday at William P. Harris Recreation Park.
The Golden Wave won the boys and girls team titles. Grundy edged Hurley by a single point, 27-28, in the boys competition.
Hurley’s Micah Blankenship captured the boys individual crown, braving the wet conditions to win with a time of 20-minutes-16-seconds.
Blankenship won by 21 seconds over Grundy freshman Kaleb Elswick, who finished with a time of 20:37.
Grundy freshman Jessi Looney, less than 24 hours after competing in the BDD volleyball championship finals won the girls title Wednesday. She ran the hilly 3.1 mile course in 23:34.
Teammate Alexis Porter (24:10) was second.
Grundy had the only complete girls team and claimed the top seven individual spots.
Everyone advances to the Region ID championships November 6 in Wise.
BDD XC FINALS
Boys
Grundy 27, Hurley 28, Council, Honaker, Twin Valley incomplete
Top 10 Individuals
1, Micah Blankenship, (Hur) 20:16
2. Kaleb Elswick (Gru) 20:37
3. Mitchell Campbell (Hon) 21:09
4. Caleb Stocks (Cou) 22:41
5. Chris Rife (Gru) 23:09
6. Justin Owens (23:11)
7. Kaleb Demorrow (25:03)
8. Nathaniel Charles (Hur) 25:41
9. Adrian Looney (Gru) 25:53
10. Jackson Lester (Hur)
Girls
Grundy 20, Hurley, Council, Twin Valley incomplete
Top 10 Individuals
1. Jessi Looney (Gru) 23:34
2. Alexis Porter (Gru) 24:10
3. Heileigh Vencill (Gru) 28:10
4. Kaitlynn Ratliff (Gru) 28:18
5. Kelli Carter (Gru) 29:54
6. Makayla Carter (Gru) 32:55
7. Makayla Stiltner (Gru) 33:41
8. Anna Rife (Hur) 35:40
9. Gracie Rife (TV) 36:48
10. Emma Denver (Hur) 43:18
