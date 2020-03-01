RICHLANDS, Va. — Eastside’s speed bested Grundy’s size.
Grayson Whited’s layup with 1:11 left capped the scoring as Eastside edged Grundy, 43-42, in the Region 1D title game Saturday evening at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Whited scored 14 points, freshman Eli McCoy added 12 and Ethan Powers scored 10 for the Spartans.
Blake Meadows stepped up with a game-high 15 points, nine on the 3-pointers to lead Grundy.
Both teams move on to the Class 1 state quarterfinals Friday. Grundy (22-3) will face Region 1C champion Parry McCluer at a site to be announced.
“It was a tale of two totally different teams,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “They have so much size and length and we just tried to do our best to keep them in front of us and keep Cade Looney off the glass, he’s an elite offensive rebounder.
“I told our kids, their first shot concerns me, but I was more concerned with their second and third shots and we did a really good job of rebounding and of using our speed..”
Eastside limited Cade Looney’s touches and nine points.
Grundy turned the ball over on its last possession with 2.6 seconds remaining.
“I’m disappointed, but I’m proud of our kids, they left it all out there,” Grundy coach Dr. Brian Looney said. “I’ve been preaching to them about having faith and great things can happen.
“I told them in the locker room, I God has something big for us, so now we want to go win a state championship.”
EASTSIDE (18-9)
Gr.Whited 14, Kirk 0, Powers 10, Blevins 3, Ga.Whited 4, Stansbury 0, McCoy 12.
GRUNDY (22-3)
Looney 9, Keene 8, McCoy 8, Meadows 15, Cole 0, Thacker 0, Cooper 0, Oyegard 2.
Eastside... 7 12 12 12 — 43
Grundy..... 10 9 14 9 — 42
3-point goals-E (Gr. Whited 2, Powers 2), G (Meadows 3).
