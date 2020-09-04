MONTCALM — The Montcalm High School football team has an idea of what is going to look like in its first game Saturday when it hosts River View as it got in a scrimmage.
The scrimmage Monday against PikeView showed Montcalm head football coach Adam Havens and his staff what the team needed to work on ahead of the first game and play against the top players from another team.
“It helps your defense get to run against another teams first string offense and it gives your offense a chance to go against a first string defense,” Havens said.
River View was not able to get in a scrimmage even though it could have as the scheduled one against Logan was canceled with the Wildcats only able to practice. The Raiders then decided to focus on practices instead of a scrimmage as they had difficulty getting a trainer and for a couple days had to practice in shorts and helmets instead of having contact.
“All of that’s caused a lot of different obstacles for us so we really don’t know how we’re going to look until we play Saturday,” said River View head football coach George Kennedy.
The Generals getting that scrimmage under the belt allowed many of their players who are stepping into new roles to get the experience while the Raiders will be stepping onto the field against an opposition for the first time since last November.
“They will have the one game under their belt so they will probably have a lot of those jitters gotten over with and we’ll probably experience that first few times we touch the ball Saturday,” Kennedy said.
Montcalm has a new quarterback this year in Ethan Nichols who is a dual-threat throwing and passing the ball. The scrimmage gave Nichols and the rest of the offense the chance to play at game speed so it is not new when they step onto the field Saturday.
“For us with Ethan being our quarterback it gave him a chance to see the game at game speed and a chance to get hit a couple times and to of figure out how things are going to go,” Havens said.
The Generals will have Tyler Pigg and Ryland Parks get many of the rushes in front of an offensive line that returns one starts in Markus Thomason.
Finding the end zone against an experienced Raider defense will be a challenge and necessitate a balanced offense with Grayson Thomason, Kevin Robertson and Zach Havens being the main targets when the Generals go to the air.
“Offensively it is about being patient and picking our spots and trying to find holes in the defense as best that we can,” Havens said. “They’re very sound, they’re very fundamental and finding places to attack them offensively is difficult.”
Not having a scrimmage means that there are still some position battles to be settled for River View and will have to be done during the first game depending on who plays well in their snaps.
“We’ll be going into game one with three or four positions still hadn’t worked themselves out, we’re just going to have to play the guys and see how they do and perform during the game,” Kennedy said.
The Raiders have a mostly new group of players stepping into the starting lineup of their Wing-T offense after nine starters graduated.
Conner Christian and Mikey Picklesimer have been getting the majority of the practice snaps at quarterback with Austin Cooper moving from slotback to fullback with the potential he could step in under center as well.
“With our offense where we have so many new guys and what we run is so complex so many play fakes and misdirection you have to really focus on your timing and your fundamentals,” Kennedy said.
A host of players will be carrying the ball for the Raiders including Jacob Sweeney, Cody Vance and Wyatt Blankenship.
The focus of the Generals defense to stopping the misdirection offense is staying disciplined in the roles that the scheme has for every player so that big plays are prevented.
“It’s about controlling gaps and controlling the line of scrimmage on the defensive side and not giving up big plays on the edge,” Havens said.
