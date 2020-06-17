WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — West Virginia is turning into the center of the tennis world for this summer with two events taking place at The Greenbrier.
The World TeamTennis season will feature some of the top men’s and women’s professional players beginning July while the American Clay Court Nationals will showcase America’s best amateurs beginning Sunday.
This junior tennis tournament will have 16U and 18U divisions for boys and girls featuring top players in each draw and was created to in the absence of the USTA National Clay Court Championships.
“We’ve really put together a huge event, best junior event that will be within the region obviously ever and had a great location for doing,” said Mark Sarver, the event organizer and founder of TennisOnMain.com which is located in Bland, Va.
Sarver runs the tennis-based business with his three children: daughter Ashleigh Sarver Beasley, who was a four-time state champion at Bland High School and currently coaches tennis at Christiansburg High School; son Andy Sarver, who was a state champion tennis player at Bluefield High School and also works as a college and pro tennis official; and daughter Grace Sarver Reed, who was a three-time state champion at Bland County and former tennis coach at Radford High School.
The United States Tennis Association runs most of the junior tournaments in the country but has been shut down since March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sarver’s tournament is played under the Universal Tennis Rating banner (a global tennis player rating system) which is allowing matches to be played.
Players are wanting any matches they can get right now since the USTA has announced that its National Championships at the start of August are set to be held.
“Kids are trying to find a match anywhere they can find a match and the only place you can find it is UTR, so we came up with the American Clay Court Nationals,” said Sarver who coaches tennis at Radford High School.
An added wrinkle to the tournament is that it has a prize pool that was contributed by the tournament sponsor Perkins Law whose owner Eric Perkins is a Bluefield native.
“We made it a prize money event so there’s $5,000 in prize money for the 16s and 18s. In USTA there’s no prize money ever. Kids can take up to $10,000 and still keep their college eligibility alive,” Sarver said.
Quarterfinalists will also receiver tickets to the World TeamTennis season and the first 40 entries to the boys and girls 18U tournaments will get a training session on Sunday with Kei Nishikori, a 2016 Summer Olympics bronze medalist and winner of 12 singles titles.
“An incredibly glamorous tournament with prize money, tickets to World TeamTennis and Nishikori but more importantly it allows kids who are really good to have an opportunity to play each other,” Sarver said.
It will be a unique tournament in that after qualifying the tournament will have a round robin phase. Competitors will be split up into eight groups and the player with the best record after head-to-head matches advances.
“You play a round robin in your group of four so you’re guaranteed three matches and then the eight winners out of the groups become your quarterfinalists,” Sarver said.
That alleviates some of the concerns Sarver was receiving from players with regard to his tourney being their first time in a competitive match since March. Most players felt they needed a little time to get readjusted to playing an opponent in a match that matters. Under the round robin format, players could lose one match and still advance if they win the other two.
All players will be guaranteed three matches, which is more than a regular tournament would offer where half the talented competitors lose in the first round.
The decision to host the tournament at The Greenbrier was the result of connections he has and the fact that the tennis facilty there already has implemented safety guidelines for tennis tournaments with World TeamTennis coming to White Sulphur Springs in July.
That detail was very important with players and their families coming from a dozen states to West Virginia for the tournament.
“The precautions we’re having to utilize are of the highest standard and quality so the kids feel safe in coming there to play,” Sarver said.
The company Sarver runs with his three children holds tournaments all over the area for the USTA and other entities along with camps and lessons.
They see everything that had occurred over the last three months as an opportunity to try out different ideas as players are clamoring for any type of competitive tennis.
“It’s an opportunity to try different things and to do different things and that’s what we’re focusing on cause a lot of those traditional opportunities are not out there,” Sarver said.
