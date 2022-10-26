PRINCETON — After last week’s win over Class AAA No. 5 Bridgeport, the last thing Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo wants his team to do is stop and smell the roses.
Greenbrier East (4-3) surely intends to pose any number of thorny dilemmas on the field when the Spartans show up to play the Tigers (5-3) in Friday’s Class AAA rivals clash at Hunnicutt Stadium.
“It’s always a good game the last few years when we get together and I don’t expect it to be any different,” said Pedigo, who noted that the Spartans have a chance to salvage playoff hopes this week.
“They still have playoff aspirations. If they come in and beat us, we’re going to be worth a lot of points to them.
The Tigers (5-2) come into this week’s game off of a 34-29 win at Bridgeport, which boosted Princeton’s stature in the Class AAA ranks.
The Tigers moved into the Top 10 at No. 10 this week. Bridgeport fell from No. 5 to No. 9.
The Indians gave Princeton push-back to the very end, which is what one would expect of a Top 5 Class AAA opponent.
“I thought our defense played lights out. We were gassed at the end and they got a couple of late scores right there at the end. Then they made it interesting with an onside kick,” said Pedigo.
“I thought we’ve got big time players making big time plays on both sides of the ball. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. They knew what was at stake. We’d been talkilng about the word ‘finish.’ It was a carryover from maybe the way we went into the playoffs last year,” he said.
The second half was a thrill ride for both teams.
“It was 10-7 at halftime and we came out in the second half and I thought our guys did everything in their power to finish. and I couldn’t be more proud of them.” Pedigo said.
Grant Cochran completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 188 yards, including three touchdown passes — all three to wide receiver Dominick Collins, who led the receiving corps with six catches for 74 yards.
Brad Mossor had five catches for 64 yards and Nick Flemming, Carter Meachum and Brodee Rice all had meaningful catches.
Cochran’s steady hand as a veteran quarterback once again proved huge at crunch time.
“We’ve told Grant that we’re going to put things on his shoulders and he’s responded. That’s what you expect out of a guy that’s been starting in that position for four years,” Pedigo said.
The Tigers signal caller contributed just a little over a third of Princeton’s 191 yards net rushing co-generated with Marquel Lowe and Brodee Rice.
“It helps when you’ve got guys to throw it to. But Grant is seasoned. Grant made some big plays the other night … plays that he may have not made his sophomore or freshman year. He stepped up in the pocket and made some big throws. He did a zone-read and had a 60-yard run,” Pedigo said.
Keeping Cochran in the thick of things, offensively, is one of the main responsibilities of Princeton’s offensive line corps.
“I think [Cochran] is an advantage we have and we just need to keep him upright. I thought our offensive line did a tremendous job. I think we gave up one sack in the first series the other night. That’s maybe five or six sacks on the year total.
‘We’re not playing any slouches. We’re playing a lot of good football teams. So we’re doing a good job for him, keeping it clean in the pocket and letting him make throws,” Pedigo said.
Greenbrier East comes in off of a 49-16 loss to Class AAA No. 1 Parkersburg South
The Spartans offense has been led by quarterback Monquell Davis and running back Ian Cline. Davis was injured in the first half of the Spartans’ game with Parkersburg South.
Cline rushed for 178 yards and scored two touchdowns, also blocking a Patriots field goal along with two point-after-touchdown kick attempts.
“Greenbrier East is always a good football team. Monquell Davis and Ian Cline are some of the best in the area. That duo is very lethal. Coach Lee does a great job with those guys up there,” Pedigo said.
“They’ve had some things not go their way, but I thought they played Parkersburg South extremely tough in the first half,” he said.
