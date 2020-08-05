CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Golf Association recently named Greenbrier East High School’s Tristan Van Buren of Caldwell as the 2020 Larry Martin Sportsman of the Year Award Recipient.
This award is named after Larry Martin, a PGA Professional, Callaway Golf representative and Junior Golf pioneer who in 1984 founded the 7-Eleven Tour, an affordable junior golf experience that grew into West Virginia’s largest junior golf program, now known as the Callaway Tour. The award is given annually to a player who demonstrates what it means to be a good sport on and off the golf course, who is courteous to fellow competitors, host Pros, other parents and so forth.
Nominations are taken from players, parents and host professionals throughout the year.
Tristan will be an incoming sophomore at Greenbrier East High School this fall. He has has competed on the Callaway Jr. Tour since he was 12 years old. Tour officials noted that he is always positive and uplifting to both himself and other players even when things are going poorly on the course. He has always treated players, parents and WVGA staff members with the utmost respect and his sportsmanship is a credit to the game of golf.
Recipients of the Callaway Junior Tour Sportsman of the Year:
2012: Aaron Persily
2013: Lauryn Davidson
2014: Sam Romine
2015: Cam Moore, Cole Moore, Caleb Moore
2016: Ryan Bilby
2017: Caleb Cook
2018: Emma Nicol
2019: Mary Denny
2020: Tristan Van Buren
