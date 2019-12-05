FAIRLEA — Amya Damon exploded for 34 points and Greenbrier East collected an impressive 88-56 win over none-too-shabby Summers County on Thursday night on the outskirts of Lewisburg.
Damon grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Spartans (2-0), who also got 24 points and 10 rebounds from Haley McClure, who hit three 3-pointers on the night.
Taylor Dunbar scored 11 points for East, while Cadence Stewart hit three treys on her way to nine points and Kate Perkins distributed 11 assists.
Taylor Isaacs hit four 3-pointers en route to a team-leading 21 points for the Lady Bobcats (1-1) while Gavin Pivont hit three from beyond the arc on her way to 15 points.
Greenbrier East plays Riverside on Friday night and play Bluefield at Brushfork Armory on Monday.
At Greenbrier East High School
SUMMERS COUNTY (1-1)
Richmond 4, Taylor Isaac 21, Stover 6, Gavin Pivont 15, Graham 6, S. Pivont 2, L. Meador 2.
GREENBRIER EAST (2-0)
Nunley 2, Groves 2, Dotson 2, Perkins 4, Cadence Stewart 9, Taylor Dunbar 11, Haley McClure 24, Amya Damon 34.
Summers Co.....17 16 10 13 — 56
Greenbrier E....28 16 26 18 — 88
3-point goals: Summers County 7 (Isaac 4, G. Pivont 3), Greenbrier East 11 (McClure 3, Stewart 3, Damon 5).
Woodrow Wilson 56, PikeView 42: Victoria Staunton scored 16 points to lead the Lady Flying Eagles to a season opening road win at Gardner.
Liv Cadle chipped in 11 for WW (1-0) and Olivia Ziolkowski add eight points.
Laken McKinney scored 18 points with six rebounds to pace the Lady Panthers (1-1). Hope Craft and Shiloh Bailey scored six points apiece and Anya Brown and Makenzie Shrewsbury scored five points apiece. Bailey pulled down 10 rebounds to lead PikeView on the boards.
The Lady Panthers return to action on Thursday, facing Tazewell at Tazewell Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.