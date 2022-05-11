FAIRLEA — The Greenbrier East Spartans smelled a second straight sectional victory in the air on Wednesday evening, and from the get-go they went and got it.
The Spartans made the diamond look like a merry-go-round in a 9-2 victory over the Princeton Tigers at Spartan Fields in a semifinal game of the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 sectional tournament.
Princeton (11-17) had taken its first postseason win of the Austin Southcott coaching era on Tuesday at top-seeded Oak Hill, but could not come close to a repeat against a motivated Greenbrier East club.
Senior pitcher Jake Roshau was effective on the mound and in the batter’s box for the Spartans (15-13) on a breezy, clear spring day.
The left-hander with a nasty four-seam fastball struck out five Tigers and allowed three Princetonians on base in pitching the first four innings, giving up just one hit — a first-inning single by Snoop Higginbotham.
Roshau said of his pitching plan, “I tried keeping in control early, keeping them on their toes, changing up some stuff here and there.”
Greenbrier East head coach Cory Mann said, “Jake did his job tonight. He’s been doing it all year. He came in, kept his pitch count down, and gave us a chance to get him out of the game and be available for Friday.”
At bat, Roshau turned in a 2-for-3 performance, driving in two teammates.
Greenbrier East leadoff man Darris Boswell scored four runs, and the No. 9 batter, Peyton DeHaven, scored twice and hit an RBI double in the third.
The Spartans jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first, capped by Roshau’s hit into right field that dropped like a rock when it encountered a wind gust blowing in from the outfield toward the plate. The hit went into the books as a two-RBI double.
Greenbrier East cleanup batter Chris Heaster drove in two more runs in the next inning with a two-out double to left-center.
In the next inning, Ashton Cochran created an 8-0 lead with a scorcher up the middle of the infield that brought home Boswell and DeHaven.
Mann said, “Our guys rallied around (Roshau), and got him a lead, there, and we were able to execute our plan.”
Roshau said, “It felt awesome.”
Southcott said, “He (Roshau) was pounding the mitt early and getting ahead of us. … But, at the end of the day, I don’t put it on a pitcher or anything else. We really just didn’t bring our A-game today.”
Against Roshau and reliever Henry Goodwin, Princeton went down 1-2-3 in the third through sixth innings.
The Spartans’ final run, in the sixth, was a masterpiece of strategy.
Boswell led off with a first-pitch single, beating the throw to first. Goodwin followed with a base on balls after working the count full. Gavin Bennett’s sacrifice bunt moved both runners up a base, and Heaster lofted a long fly ball to center that got Boswell home.
Princeton’s Grant Cochran began the seventh with a single, soon followed by a Zach Jenkins hit past third base. Both came home on a double by Brock Halsey that rolled and rolled into deep right field.
Southcott said about the Tigers, “We really didn’t play our best baseball tonight, and I think we all understand that. Not that you’re ever happy with a loss like that, but, at the same time, it’s an easy one to put behind you, and move on.
“That’s what the double-elimination tournament is for. So, you just live to see another day, and, hopefully, you come out and have your best ball tomorrow.”
“Tonight was just kind of an oddball night,” the Princeton coach said. “We’ve always shown fight. We’ve never really given in, easy. Down 8-0 in three innings, it’d be easy to give up and lose by the 10-run rule. But they battled, and even put up a few runs at the end.
“That’s one thing I’ve never had to worry about. This team fights and they battle, and you live with the results when you do that.”
Southcott employed four pitchers, none of whom lasted more than 2 ⅔ innings. The Spartans collected eight hits and five walks on offense.
Greenbrier East has clinched its spot in Friday’s sectional championship game, while Princeton this evening will face the winner of Wednesday night’s Beckley-Oak Hill game in an elimination contest.
Mann said, “I’m proud of these kids. We’ve grinded all year. We’ve played a tough schedule. They’ve stayed in it. They’ve worked hard. They believe in themselves, and they’re playing good baseball.”
Roshau said, “We just can’t get complacent. We got complacent last year, and we lost twice in the championship (round), so (we’ve got to) keep on our toes, and keep thinking that everyone’s better than us.”
Princeton’s Higginbotham said, “Even though tonight was tough, I’m just glad (Coach) Southcott got his first sectional win under his belt. … But we’re not stopping there. … We’re going to keep pushing, and hopefully make it to Friday.”
At Spartan Fields
Princeton ………….. 000 000 2 — 2 4 1
Greenbrier East ….. 323 001 X — 9 8 2
Ryan McGuire, Jordan Bailey (2), Brock Halsey (5), Grant Cochran (6) and Snoop Higginbotham. Jake Roshau, Henry Goodwin (5) and Jonathan Smalls.
