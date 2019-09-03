PRINCETON — The Greenbrier East girls soccer team came out sizzling on a hot Tuesday evening in Princeton, blanking the Tigers 4-0 at Everette K. Bailey Field.
The Spartans (2-1) fired off 20 shots, 11 on goal, to send Princeton (2-1) to its first loss of the year.
Greenbrier East head coach Michael Dotson said about his team, “They came ready to play. They knew Princeton was going to bring a good effort to us, so I think focus was the big issue. We came out focused, and played really well – especially that first half.”
In a two-minute span of the first half, the Spartans scored twice. Midfielder Maggie Bartenslager, a junior, was the first to find the net, followed by tall freshman Mallory Podsoadlik, who punched the ball in from the midst of a crowd in the 18th minute.
Emma Dotson, the coach’s daughter, sliced through the defense and finished a solo effort with 7:22 left before halftime for a 3-0 lead.
The only other score came from athletic senior Fiona Beery about midway through the second half.
Kate Perkins had an assist for the Spartans.
Michelle Dye, longtime Princeton head coach, said, “I think (the loss) was mental. I think, coming into the game, they were intimidated because we were playing Greenbrier East.”
“It was a tough game. They have a great team, a lot of talent,” Dye said. “They dominated us tonight. An extremely talented team (and) very well coached. I look for them to go far this season.”
“We’re young, and they were able to capitalize on a lot of things,” she said. “I wish we would have played the first half the way we did the second half. Things would have been a little bit different, I think.”
Princeton, which had scored 13 goals in its first two matches, obtained one shot on goal Tuesday, from Laken Dye, daughter of the coach.
Michael Dotson said that from the start, “Our midfield had to control the ball, and they did that really well, which gave us chances to shoot the ball. Our first goal was from a midfielder, so that helps out.”
“We’re still getting there. We have a lot of new players, a new goalie, some new defenders. But I think we’re jelling. Hopefully, we’ll jel around the first of October, so we’ll hit our stride for the sectionals and regionals.”
He isn’t counting Princeton out, either.
“We know the coach is teaching them right, and the players will play hard,” Dotson said. “We know we’ll see them again later in the year when we play sectionals.”
The Tigers tried to emphasize defense first during much of the opening half.
“We knew it was going to be a defensive-minded game. We knew what they had,” Dye said. “Offensively, we just couldn’t get the ball down the field to really get an attack.”
Through it all, even in the final minutes, Princeton sophomore defender Lauren Parish was dashing to fight off the Spartans’ attack.
“She was all over the place back there on defense,” Dye said, “and she saved us numerous times. She had an ‘A’ game tonight. She did great.”
The coach liked the defensive combination of Parish, goalkeeper Sadie Boggess and freshman Reagan Southers. Dye said about Southers, “I moved her back, and she really stepped it up back there, as well.”
Boggess made six saves for Princeton.
Greenbrier East returns to Mercer County on Thursday to play Bluefield at East River Soccer Complex at 5:30 p.m.
Princeton also returns to action on Thursday, playing county rival PikeView. That match, originally scheduled for Gardner, will now be played at East River, at about 7 p.m.
