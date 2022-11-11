NARROWS, Va. — Sam Albert rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns and the Narrows High School football team opened the VHSL Region 1C playoffs on Friday with with a 34-18 win over Covington.
Albert got his work done in 26 carries, including an 11-yard scoring scramble and a 3-yard TD plunge. He got his third TD on the defensive side of the football, capping Green Wave scoring when he returned an interception 40 yards for the TD.
Quarterback Aidan McGlothlin completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 112 yards, including a 25 yard touchdown toss to Reed Purdue. McGlothlin also rushed for 70 yards, including a 1-yard scoring sneak to initiate scoring in the first quarter. He added a 2-point conversion run.
Purdue also rushed for 45 yards on a pair of carries.
Kolier Pruett had six catches for 44 yards for Narrows (9-1) while Carson Crigger hauled in four catches for 29 yards.
Cougars QB Desmond Jordan passed for 81 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown toss to Purcel Turner. The versatile Turner gave Covington a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, also rushing for 38 yards, including a 2-yard scoring run. Neeko Jeter rushed for 53 yards.
The Green Wave will travel to face No. 2 George Wythe next week while Grayson County (9-2)— which defeated Giles 35-7 on Friday night — travels to face Galax (7-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.