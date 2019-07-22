PRINCETON — The Greater Princeton Little League recently sent two girls softball All-Star teams to the state tournament in Barbourville.
Princeton’s Senior League team brought home a third place trophy.
The Senior squad, which is comprised of 13-16 year olds, is coached by Jessica Robinson, J.R. Robinson, and Ryan Meadows.
The players include Teja Robinson, Olivia Meadows, Gammie Burress, Bethany Burks, Ashlee Compton, Christina Hale, Alyssa Bailey, Alexis Agnew, Audrey Henderson, Haylie McPherson, Emma Johnson, Abbi Jenkins, and Peyton Agnew.
The Senior League team, which is Princeton’s first-ever girls little league all-star team, advanced to the state by winning the District 4 championship at the Sophia Little League/Senior League Complex in Modway. Princeton posted a 3-0 record against the Beckley and Shady Spring all star teams.
Princeton’s Major League team is coached by Casey Belcher, Michael, and Gene Thornton.
The all-star players include Cora Belcher, Tori Robinson, Cora Thornton, Cate Thornton, Marissa Barlow, Breanna Daniel’s, Erica Holt, Olivia Horton, Isabella Keaton, Hayden Jones, Chloe Reed, Sydney Stephenson, Riley Turpin, and Lilly Weiss.
