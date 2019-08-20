PRINCETON — The Greater Princeton Little League All-Star 11-12 year old boys baseball team went undefeated in the District 4 tournament to take the championship and went on to make a coveted state tournament appearance.
Princeton All-Stars were one of eight teams to play in the State Tournament but unfortunately fell short in their first two games. The last team to represent the Greater Princeton Little League in the State tournament was 2010.
Princeton, put together some great numbers, scoring a total of 59 runs including four over the fence home runs. The pitching staff accumulated 45 strike-outs along with the defensive help to hold the opposing teams to a total of 20 runs.
“Our community rallied together to raise enough money to accommodate the boys in Charleston and we would like to thank everyone for their help and support,” said coach Brian Davis, who issued special thanks to the Princeton Elks for their continued support in local sports.
“Their generous donation was a big help in accommodating these fine young players,” said Davis, who noted the squad recieved generous support from friends and family.
Additional business donations to the team came from: Young’s Electric, Eastern Door and Glass, Main Street Builders, Cravens Shire Funeral, Four Seasons, Grand Piano Furniture, Triple C Transport, Shear Paradise, Ramey Ford, and Peek Landscaping.
