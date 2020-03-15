BRISTOL, Va. — Graham sophomore David Graves was the youngest player named to the 2020 All-Region 2D boys basketball team after recent coaches balloting.
Senior teammate Chance Dawson tied with Ridgeview’s Gabe Brown for the final honorary first team slot. Richlands’ Cade Simmons, the SWD Player of the Year, was also a first team selection.
Wise Central head coach T.J. McAmis, whose squad ended the G-Men’s season in the Region 2D boys tournament, was named All-Region 2D Coach of the Year.
Gate City’s Bradley Dean, whose team ended its season in a Class 2 state tournament loss to John Marshall, was named Region 2D Player of the Year.
Other All-2D first team picks included Wise Central’s Isaiah McAmis and Isaiah Hayes, Union’s Alex Rasnick and Lebanon’s Sage Potts,
Richlands’ Luke Wess and Tazewell’s Josiah Jordan earned All-Region 2D second team honors.
In Region D girls balloting, Gate City’s Sarah Thompson, who helped to lead the Lady Blue Devils to the Class 2 state championship, was named Player of the Year.
Union’s Kory Bostic was named All-Region 2D Coach of the Year.
Other players earning first team status included Lebanon’s Averie Price, Union’s Jayda Smith, Ridgeview’s Brooklyn Frazier, Virginia High’s Ale Sydnor, Lebanon’s Kara Long, Wise Central’s Hannah Carter, Ridgeview’s Hailey Sutherland and Marion’s Amber Kimberlin.
No Tazewell County girls players were awarded all Region 2D first team status.
Richlands’ Lauren Earls and Tazewell’s Lexi Herald were named to the 2D second team.
