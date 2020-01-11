BLUEFIELD, Va. — The G-Men lived by forcing turnovers in the first half. They almost died by the turnover in the final six minutes.
Graham’s boys basketball team let a double-digit lead dwindle to three points against a determined Princeton squad before wrapping up a 58-51 victory over the Tigers on Saturday night at Graham Middle School.
The game was almost three minutes old before the first points went up on the board, on a pair of Princeton free throws. Graham (4-4) forced seven Tiger turnovers in the first quarter and scored seven straight points late in the period, for an 18-11 advantage.
Graham head coach Todd Baker said, “We took three charges early in the game, in that first quarter-and-a-half, that kind of puts a little fear in an offensive player, to drive to the basket when they know there’s a player there who’s willing to take a charge. It closes down that part of the game.”
Graham “came out ready to play,” said forward David Graves, who led all scorers with 20 points.
Princeton (8-4) went 1 for 7 from the floor in the final 3:17 of the first half and the G-Men built a 13-point cushion, 32-19 at halftime. At that time, Graham had shot 39 percent from the field (12 for 31) and the Tigers were 6 for 21.
Baker said, “They settled for jump shots, and they weren’t making them, the first half. ... They missed shots, and we contested.”
Graves said, “We work so hard on defense and (we expect) great outcomes.”
The second half was a different story entirely. Princeton canned half of its field goal tries (13 for 26) while their hosts went 7 for 20 (35 percent).
Graham went into the final period with a 45-32 lead, but turned the ball over on five consecutive possessions in the middle of the quarter. Two steals each by Princeton’s Peyton Brown and Ethan Parsons had a big hand in turning the tide.
Brayden Quesenberry of Princeton created Graham’s 17th and final turnover of the game with a steal, and fed the ball to Parsons for a layup that brought the Tigers within one possession of a tie, 51-48, with 1:39 left.
That was as close as it got. Graves and Marqus Ray sank back-to-back baskets for a 55-48 lead, and Brown’s 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds left put the Tigers’ final points on the board.
Graves said the key was to “keep playing hard and not give up.”
Baker said, “In the first half I thought we pressured the ball well. In the second half, I thought (Princeton) got in desperation mode and they played well in it. They hit some shots — very well contested shots.”
“I thought Ethan (Parsons) played well, and Peyton Brown played well. They hit some tough shots; they’re great athletes. But I thought we got a little complacent with what we were trying to do — we were trying to get layups — but we turned it over three or four times there. But then, the last three minutes, I thought they rebounded from those turnovers (and) closed the game.
“I thought our bench did really well. We got nine, maybe 10, boys in, and I thought they all contributed in their role,” Baker said.
“We stuck together and found a way to win.”
Graves had 11 rebounds for the G-Men, and was perfect from the free throw line, going 11 for 11. As a team, Graham nailed 15 of 22.
“We’ve been working on them all week in practice,” Graves said. “We take 20 minutes a day out of practice just to work on those.”
Parsons had 17 points and seven rebounds for Princeton. Brown had 11 points and three steals.
Graham closed out a week of three big games, including consecutive contests on Friday and Saturday nights.
“We’ve still got a lot of work (to do), but I like our intensity and how we’re playing defense,” Baker said.
“I hope we’re going to have a good February and March.”
At Graham Middle School
PRINCETON (8-4)
Grant Cochran 1 2-2 4, Delathan Wilburn 3 0-0 6, Peyton Brown 4 0-0 11, Ethan Parsons 6 3-6 17, Brayden Quesenberry 1 2-4 4, Jon Wellman 3 0-0 6, C.J. Wilborn 1 1-4 3. Totals 19 8-16 51.
GRAHAM (4-4)
Xayvion Turner 2 0-1 4, Nick Owens 1 1-2 3, David Graves 5 11-11 20, Chance Dawson 7 2-4 18, Marqus Ray 2 1-4 5, Jamir Blevins 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 15-22 58.
Princeton.......11 8 13 14 — 51
Graham.........18 14 13 13 — 58
3-point goals — Pctn 5 (Brown 3, Parsons 2); Gra 5 (Graves 1, Dawson 2, Blevins 2). Total fouls — Pctn 16, Gra 16. Fouled out — Pctn, Parsons; Graham, J. Dales. Technical foul — Pctn.
JV game — Princeton won, 37-31
