BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham G-Men were unbeatable in the Southwest District during the 2020-2021 basketball season. Junior David Graves, Graham’s scoring leader, was a big part of that outcome.
Graves, who averaged 18.5 points per game for Graham, was named Southwest District Boys Basketball Player of the Year after recent coaches balloting.
Graham head coach Todd Baker, who led Graham to a 15-1 finish, was named All-Southwest Virginia Coach of the Year.
Graves was one of three G-Men awarded All-District first team status, the other two including senior Nick Owens and junior Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.
Tazewell’s Josiah Jordan, who helped lead the Bulldogs on one of their most memorable boys basketball seasons in recent years, also earned first team honors.
Ever the key competitors in SWD play, Richlands placed two players on the first team: seniors Cade Berry and Luke Wess.
Lebanon’s Sage Potts and Marion’s Grant Williams were also first team selections.
Graham’s Zach Dales and Kade Roberts earned second team status. Other second-team selections included Lebanon’s Preston Steele, Virginia High’s Jean Mulumba and Ajanni Delaney, Richlands’ Sage Webb and Marion’s Bradley Thomas.
Marion’s Amber Kimberlin was named All-SWD Girls Basketball Player of the Year while Scarlet Hurricanes head coach Sallie Moss earned SWD top girls’ coaching honors.
Joining Kimberlin on the All-SWD first team roster is Graham junior Elle Gunter, who averaged a double-double playing for the G-Girls this season. Also named to the first team is Tazewell junior Taylor Ray and Richlands junior Denissa Ball.
Other first-team girls selections include Virginia High’s Maria Wilson and Dianna Spence, and Marion’s Anna Hagy and Hayley Farris.
All SWD girls second team selections include Graham junior Stella Gunter, Richlands freshman Jaylyn Altizer and Tazewell sophomore Mallorie Whittaker.
Rounding up the second team is Virginia High’s Madison Worley, Adie Ratcliff and Bre Owens, Lebanon’s Emily Musick and Alivia Nolley and Marion’s Audrey Moss.
