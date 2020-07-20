DANIELS — Grant Rosenbaum of Wytheville, Va. leads the 17-18 Age Group by seven strokes after the completing of the first day of action in the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour Championship at Glade Springs Resort, on Monday.
Rosenbaum, who lost to Blacksburg’s Jonathan Woods in a 1-hole playoff during the BRJGT Fincastle event earlier this month, got off to a fast start Monday in Daniels. He made three birdies over the first six holes. The George Wythe High School state championship team alumnus carded two more birdies on the back nine, but a bogey on Hole 15 and a double-bogey on Hole 16 cut into his lead on the way to the clubhouse for the day. The Concord University signee’s 1-under par remains a solid lead: Seth Walker of Christiansburg, Va. chases him with a 78 and Trey Sparks of Tazewell, Va., Logan Douthat of Pearisburg, Va. and Hunter Starkey of Marion, Va. are tied at third with scores of 81 headed into today’s final round.
Jake Albert of Blacksburg, Va. had four birdies on the first nine holes, leading the 15-16 age group at the end of the day with a 68. Tyler Sayers of Marion, Va. sits in second with a 76 and Tanner Walls of Matheny is currently at third with a 77.
Major Ewing of Blacksburg hit three birdies on the opening nine holes and leads the 13-14 age group with a 71, in spite of a double-bogey he recorded on Par 3 Hole 17. Jack Skinner, also of Blacksburg, sits alone in second with a 78. Campbell pierce of Blacksburg and Talan Gentry of Hillsville, Va. are tied at third with 80s and Grayden Laird of Galax, Va. is in fifth with an 81.
Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd, Va. leads the 10-12 Age Group with a nine-hole score of 37. Sam Szefc of Blacksburg is in second with a 42 and Hudson Hurt of Radford is in third with a 43.
Campbell Sayers of Marion leads the 9-Under Age Group with a 37.
Play continues today at Glade Springs.
SHIFLETT ACES FOUNTAIN SPRINGS
PETERSTOWN — Bob Shiflett of Bluefield shot a hole-in-one at Fountain Springs Golf Course in Peterstown last Thursday.
Shiflett made his ace on Hole No. 2, making the 130 yard shot with a 9-iron from the gold tees.
Witnessing the feat were Jerry Proffitt of Athens, Dickie Meadows of Peterstown and Jack Humphreys of Hinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.