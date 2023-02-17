PRINCETON — The most prolific passer in Princeton High School football history is going to West Virginia University.
Tigers all-time career passing leader Grant Cochran formally accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Mountaineers in a 2:30 p.m. signing ceremony at Princeton High School, on Thursday.
Also recognized on Thursday was Cochran’s Brodee Rice, a two-way standout at Hunnicutt Stadium, who signed to play his college football at Concord University.
Cochran started at quarterback for four years at Princeton under Chris Pedigo, who resigned as head coach following the conclusion of the 2022 season.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Cochran, who is also a basketball and baseball standout at Princeton, earned First Team All Class AAA status as a senior. During his time calling signals for the Tigers, Cochran passed for 8,300 yards and 90 touchdowns — school records that will set an exceptionally high bar for any future successors at Princeton.
“Growing up here, it was always a goal of mine to play quarterback for this school. Being able to actually do that has been a dream come true,” Cochran said.
Cochran said joining the WVU football program is especially sweet, given that he grew up watching Mountaineers football on Saturday’s with his father — Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran — and other family members.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play there and to have the opportunity to do that is pretty cool ... pretty surreal,” the former Tigers signal caller said.
Rice was a hard-nosed presence on offense for the Tigers, rushing for 1,568 yards, accumulating 300 receiving yards and scoring 20 career TDs. On defense, he finished with 262 tackles — including 19 for loss — and seven quarterback sacks. Rice finished with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
“I wanted to go to a place where I knew my family could come and watch and not have to make a long trip,” said Rice, who already has friends on the Mountain Lions roster. “I’ve been to so many CU games ... it’s just a place I’m familiar with. It’s not like I have to go and start over. I know a lot of guys there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.