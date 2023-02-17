Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 48F with temps falling to near 30. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.