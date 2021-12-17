BLUEFIELD, Va. — For the second time this week, a high-profile Graham High School athlete will make a public statement about where he plans to play his college football.
G-Men senior wide receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw will announce the Division I football program with which he intends to sign at a special ceremony held in the Graham High School Auditorium today at 1 p.m.
The talented pass-catcher and kick returner has been courted by numerous NCAA Division I football programs since his sophomore season. Reportedly, his final choices have boiled down to either playing in the SEC at Vanderbilt or competing in the ACC at Virginia Tech.
Turner-Bradshaw’s teammate, offensive lineman Brody Meadows, created a stir on Wednesday when he declared for Virginia Tech in Dallas on a nationally-televised show for Army All-Americans.
From the outset of the pre-season, Meadows was set on playing under Bronco Mendenhall in Charlottesville, Va. Meadows’ situation changed overnight, however, when the Cavaliers head coach announced that he was stepping down from the head coaching post just a few days before Graham’s state semifinal game with Appomattox County.
Turner-Bradshaw’s college plans had remained much more secretive throughout the regular season and playoffs, although it had been assumed all along that he’d go the Division I route, one way or another.
The 5-foot-11, 170 pound senior proved a scoring threat in every phase of the game for the state runner up G-Men.
On offense, he rushed for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the receiving corps with 24 catches for 625 yards and 13 touchdowns.
On defense he had six interceptions, three of which went for touchdowns. He had eight special teams touchdowns, returning 12 kickoffs for 494 yards and four scores while returning nine punts for 281 yards and four more touchdowns.
