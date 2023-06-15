BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham sophomore forward Ella Dales — who led the G-Girls on an 18-game unbeaten streak that didn’t end until a 4-2 loss to defending state champion Glenvar in the VHSL Class 2 girls soccer state quarterfinals — was accorded first team all-state status, according to recent coaches balloting.
Clarke County midfielder Madison Toone was named Class 2 Player of the Year while Clark County coach Ray Hawkins was named Class 2 Coach of the Year.
Dales’ Graham teammate Hannah White was accorded all-state second-team status.
Joining Toone and Dales on the Class 2 first team was Bruton forward Kaylah Smith, Mountain View forward Annika Dellinger, Clarke County forward Summer Toone, Bruton midfielder Mariah Gonzales, Poquoson midfielder Quinn Sparkman, Appomattox midfielder Catey Paulette, Poquoson defender Libbie Harper, Clarke County defender lily Suling, Central Woodstock defender McKenna Rimal, Appomattox defender Jillian Williams, Bruton’s Chloe McLain (at-large), Clarke County’s Audrey Price (at-large), Clarke County’s Kelsey Price (at-large) and Poquoson goalkeeper Sydney McCarthy.
Other Region 2D players earning second team status included Olivia Webb, Geannette Boggs, Brylan Adkins and Rhiannon Barton of Central Wise, Marion’s Megan Burtchett and John Battle’s Taylor Wallace.
