BLUEFIELD, Va. — When Graham’s Connor Roberts was a freshman, he began a four-year journey with the G-Men football program that culiminated in a VHSL Class 2 state championship and Roberts ultimately being named Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year.
Roberts took his first step toward a four-year career at the next level, during an official signing ceremony at the Graham High School Auditorium on Thursday afternoon.
The veteran two-way player who earned first team All-State offensive and defensive honors will pursue his college playing career at NCAA Division II Emory & Henry University, which competes in the South Atlantic Conference.
“It’s really close to home and I’d really like my family to be able to watch me my whole college career,” said Roberts, who plans pursue studies in business. “I think they’ve got a good program and I think I can help them out very well.”
His family will get a bonus this coming fall in that E&H will play two away games in Mercer County. The Wasps 2023 season will open Sept. 2 at Concord University — which also offered the G-Men standout — and returning to play Bluefield State on Sept. 9 at Mitchell Stadium — which Graham shares with Bluefield High School as their home field.
Roberts’ father, Jason Roberts, is happy with the course set by his son, who is the first player in his immediate family lineage to play football at the college level.
“We went through the process of looking at many different colleges and Emory & Henry talked with Connor and knew his personality. They knew who he was and when it came down to the end, I think Connor made a wise decision,” said Roberts, who noted that playing high school football was a family tradition reaching back to the Pocahontas High School days.
“We’re very pleased that Connor has the opportunity to further that tradition” he said.
Graham head football coach Tony Palmer, who was last season’s Class 2 Coach of the Year, said Roberts should prove an excellent catch for Emory & Henry, which is wrapping up its transition from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division II membership.
“They are getting a 100 percent football player in every facet of the game. He’s going to play hard. He’s going to play intense. He’s a team player and he’s a winner. He wants to win,” Palmer said.
Roberts was obviously pleased to finish his high school career as VHSL Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year, but he said wasn’t surprised to win it.
“When I set my goals before the season, that is what I expected of myself. I went out there and did what I wanted to do,” Roberts said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.