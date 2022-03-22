BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham High School senior David Graves, who led the G-Men to the 2021-22 Southwest District boys basketball tournament championship, was named a VHSL All-Class 2 second team selection by the Virginia High School League.
East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel was named All-Class 2 boys basketball player of the year. John Marshall’s Ty White was named All-Class 2 coach of the year.
Marion’s Grant Williams was the only other SWD boys player to make the All-State list.
Marion’s Amber Kimberlin was the only SWD girls player to make the All-Class 2 state team, earning second team status. Luray’s Emily Weakley was named Class 2 girls player of the year and Robin Dotson of Central-Wise was named Class 2 coach of the year.
Narrows’ Kolier Pruett and Honaker’s Aiden Lowe were the only two area players to earn All-Class 1 boys all-state honors. Both were appointed to the second team.
Several area girls players earned All-Class 1 honors, including two first team picks from Honaker. The Lady Tigers’ Kylie Vance was a first team pick, while Honaker head coach Misty Miller was named All-Class 1 Coach of the Year.
Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore and Grundy’s Madison Looney were both accorded second team status on the All-Class 1 team.
Baseball
Bluefield 14, Westside 1 (5 inn.)
BLUEFIELD — Hunter Harmon went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a triple to lead the Beavers in a lopsided win over the visiting Renegades.
Harmon also pitched, striking out 10 while allowing one hit over four innings. Caleb Fuller finished up, striking out the side to end the game.
Ryker Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple for Bluefield (3-0), Davis Rockness went 2-for-3 with a double. Bryson Redmond also had a triple.
Kess Cook had Westside’s lone hit.
Bluefield travels to Oak Hill today. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Shady Spring 8, Princeton 0
PRINCETON — Paige Maynard threw a no-hitter for Shady Spring and the Princeton girls softball team was defeated by powerhouse Shady Spring at Princeton High School on Tuesday.
Maynard, who will play her college softball on a full ride at Penn State next year, struck out 15 Lady Tigers batters.
Shady broke it open in the seventh and Maynard, who went 3-for-4 belted a two-run homer that frame. Olivia Barnett went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Wood went 3-for-4 with a double.
Emma Johnson only gave up two runs — one earned — over five innings for Princeton (1-3).
Princeton is set to play Bluefield today at 5 p.m.
Late Baseball
Honaker 8, Tazewell 7
HONAKER, Va. — Levi McGlothlin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Tigers a victory over visiting Tazewell in a non-district game on Monday.
T.J. Hubbard went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Honaker lineup and also collected the pitching win in relief. Jax Horn, who scored the winning run, went 2-for-4 with a double.
John Davis went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs, Brody Patterson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
