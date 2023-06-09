BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham sophomore forward Ella Dales has been selected as Southwest District Girls Soccer Player of the Year as a result of recent coaches’ balloting.
G-Girls head coach Lee Brown was named All-SWD Girls Soccer Coach of the Year after leading Graham on an unbeaten run through the regular season and SWD district tournaments.
Joining Dales on the All-SWD first team were Graham teammates Reagyn Ramsey, Hannah White and Campbell Perdue.
Other first-team honorees include Richlands’ Addy-Lane Queen, Virginia High’s Mary Katherine Wilson, Tazewell’s Audrey Brown, Richlands’ Jillian Shreve, Virginia High’s Myra Kariuki, Marion’s Reaga Burtchett, Richlands’ Jaylyn Altizer, Tazewell’s Skyer Mitchem, Tazewell’s Grace Hancock, Richlands ‘ Annsley Trivett, Virginia High’s Shay Cannon and Richlands’ Gabi Cox.
Graham players accorded second team status include Cadence Owen, Emily Spaulding, Arloha Rifkin, Morgan Murphy, Reagan Tolley, Sophie Scarberry and Lilly Gray.
Other second team selections include Tazewell’s Reagan Harvey, Abigail Rhudy and Sophia Brown; Richlands’ Sydney Crabtree, Anna Quesenberry, Chloe Reynolds, Kendi Dye and Brooke Holmes; Virginia High’s Chloe Jarvis and Tori Kariuki; and Marion’s Izzy Melvin and Macy Osborne.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
