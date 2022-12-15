BLUEFIELD, VA. — The Graham High School football team swept all three top awards for the All-Region D and All-Southwest District postseason awards, according to recent coaches balloting.
Running back Ty’Drez Clements was named All-Region 2D Offensive Player of the Year, also snaggiing the Southwest District’s top offensive award.
Defensive lineman Connor Roberts was Defensive Player of the Year at both the regional and district levels. Roberts was a two-way regional honoree, occupying a first team position on the offensive line in addition to his defensive spot.
Head coach Tony Palmer, who led the G-Men to the 2022 Class 2 state championship, was named Coach of the Year by both Region 2D and SWD.
The All-Region D first team offensive unit also included Graham center Ethan Alvis, and offensive linema Kaden Rotenberry. Joining Roberts on the first team defensive unit were G-Men defensive lineman Omarri Hilll, defensive end Sean Hughes, linebacker Gage Sawyers and defensive back Brayden Watkins.
Tazewell’s Cassius Harris was a two-way first team regional selection as both a wide receiver and a defensive back. Richlands Dylan Brown was a first team regional pick at running back while Blue Tornado teammate Isaiah Bandy was a first team selection at punter.
All 2D second team offensive honrees included Tazewell offensive lineman Jaime Rizo, Graham receiver Chris Edwards, Tazewell running back Kaizon Taylor and Richlands’ Bandy at placekicker. All-2D second team defensive choices included Graham defensive lineman Cody Dolin, Tazewell linebacker Brock Alley, Richlands’ Brown at linebacker and Tazewell’s Taylor as an all-purpose pick.
All Region 2D selections were derived from the list of first team honorees from the All-Southwest Virginia honorary roster.
All-Southwest District second team selections included Tazewell’s Carter Creasy, Graham’s Dolin (OL) and Lloyd Carter (OL), Tazewell’s Gabe Beavers (OL), Caleb Bowman (OL) and Ricky Compton (OL), Richlands’ Jaxon Perry (OL), Dalton Altizer (OL) and PJ Ward (OL), Graham’s Jamel Floyd (RB), Richlands’ Austin Wall (WR and Collin Adkins (WR), Graham’s Watkins (WR), Tazewell’s Logan McDonald (WR), Graham’s Aiden Wallace (TE), Richlands’ Cole Vanover (KR) and Brown (Offensive All-Purpose).
All-Southwest District second team picks included Graham’s Wallace (DE), Tazewell’s Braylon Asbury (DL) and Jashon Taylor (DL), Rizo (DE) and Tyler Gillespie (DE), Richlands’ Ezekiel Mullins (DE), Graham’s Braden Meadows (LB), Yubrenal Isabelle (LB) and Myles Raley (LB), Richlands’ Kaden Dupree (LB), Graham’s Floyd (DB) and Tristan Hass (DB), Richlands’ Ethan Brown (DB) and Collin Adkins (DB), Tazewell’s McDonald (DB) and Richlands’ Cole Vanover (PR), and Tyler Cole (All-Purpose).
