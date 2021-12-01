BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham offensive and defensive lineman Brody Meadows has been named a U.S. Army First Team All-American and will be recognized in a nationally-televised signing ceremony at AT&T Field in Dallas.
Meadows, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound senior, signed to play his college football under Bronco Mendenhall at the University of Virginia in June, but will be part of special National Signing Day ceremony in Dallas on Dec. 15.
Ordinarily, Meadows would have played in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Tex., but that game was canceled in advance to the the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s inductees will walk the red carpet to the star at midfield, where they’ll sign for the cameras. The event will be broadcast by ESPN.
Meadows is the University of Virginia’s first Army All-American since 2014. He plans to pursue pre-med studies in Charlottesville.
The undefeated G-Men are slated to play Appomattox County in a VHSL Class 2 state football semifinal game at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield this Saturday at 2 p.m.
If the G-Men survive and advance, they’ll appear in the Class 2 state championship game in Salem, Va. on Dec. 11.
