DALLAS — Seasons change and so has Graham senior lineman Brody Meadows. The 6-foot-7, 320 pound Army All-American surprised and delighted thousands of Southwest Virginia football fans on Wednesday morning, announcing that he had shifted his commitment from the University of Virginia to Virginia Tech.
“We’re from Southwest Virginia where everybody loves Virginia Tech. When put out my commitment for Tech, I had people texting me saying they were going to buy season tickets and how much they couldn’t wait to go to my games ... things like that,” said Meadows, who was waiting for a flight home with his family at Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport on Wednesday evening after attending a special national signing day ceremony held at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Field to honor Army All-Americans.
Before the start of the 2021 fall football season, Graham offensive senior lineman Brody Meadows was all set to play his college football at the University of Virginia under head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Meadows’ rationale was to major in pre-med studies in Charlottesville, where he might conceivably wrap up his career taking first-year med school classes as a fifth-year senior. He is a rather smart kid.
Then, just in advance of Graham’s VHSL Class 2 state semifinal game, Mendenhall surprised the college football world by announcing his intention to step down from his UVA head coaching post following the conclusion of the Cavaliers’ game with Southern Methodist University in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston on Dec. 29.
Meadows decided right then that he needed to reconsider his options. Because he is, after all, a rather smart kid.
“Two weeks before I switched to [Virginia Tech], UVA had a bunch of coaching stuff going down. Usually when you see a head coach step down or leave, nine out ten times the rest of the coaches either leave or there are huge changes in the program,” said Meadows. “I never want to walk into something where I’m unsure or blinded.”
Longtime Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was subsequently named to replace Mendenhall at Virginia. Two days before the Appomattox County game, however, former Frank Beamer and Bud Foster acolyte Brent Pry was named Justin Fuente’s successor as head coach at Virginia Tech.
The Graham big man had interacted with all kinds of Division I coaches since his freshman season. He had been to “a handfull of football games and a handfull of basketball games’ at Blacksburg over the past three years. Meadows already knew something about the Hokies program under Fuente, including staff that was already in place. He he even knew quite a bit about Pry.
“I felt what was best for me was to switch my commitment to Virginia Tech. I knew the coaches prior to even coming to Tech. I knew coach [J.C. Price] from Marshall and I knew coach Pry from Penn State. I’d already had conversations with them about recruiting and things like that in past visits. So it felt like home ... and Virginia Tech is only 45 minutes away,” Meadows said.
The University of Virginia Hospital is very prestigious, as is the medical school attached to it. However, Virginia Tech also has a medical school, and it also has other prestigious academic programs for the scientifically-minded.
Meadows figures it’s good to have academic options.
“Really ... I’m undecided.” Meadows confessed. “I can’t tell you what I want to study. I’ve also been looking into engineering ... Virginia Tech is a great place for that. and they also have a school of veterinary medicine,” he said.
Meadows would have undoubtedly convinced some Southwest Virginia fans to follow the Cavaliers had he gone to Charlottesville and played under Mendenhall. But Virginia Tech fans already significantly outnumber UVA fans in the region.
His decision to go to Blacksburg has been well-received in some parts of the state ... not so well-received in others.
“Well, you know how it is. Some people are going to love you and some people are going to hate you. That’s how it is,” said Meadows.
Football-wise, Meadows figures that this is an especially great time to become a Virginia Tech football player.
“The [recruiting] class coming in with me right now is very special and has a lot of talent. I believe we’re ranked, like, 16th in the nation,” Meadows said.
Virginia Tech Early Signees
Keyshawn Burgos, de, 6-5, 235, Matoaca, Chesterfield, Va.
Mansoor Delane, s, 6-1, 178, Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md.
Johnny Dickson, ol, 6-3, 310, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bryce Duke, rb, 5-11, 196, Tuscarora, Leesburg, Va.
Devin Farrell, qb, 6-0, 192, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.
Johnny Garrett, ot, 6-5, 265, Boston College, Scituate, Mass.
Harrison Saint Germain, te, 6-4, 230, Westfield, Chantilly, Va.
Gunner Givens, dl, 6-5, 270, Lord Botetourt, Daleville, Va.
Benji Gosnell, te, 6-5, 240, Carroll County, Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Tucker Holloway, wr, 6-2, 178, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.
Cam Johnson, cb, 6-0, 165, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Lemar Law, dt, 6-5, 280, Green Run, Virginia Beach, Va.
John Love, k, 5-11, 155, Spartanburg, Spartanburg, S.C.
Brody Meadows, ot, 6-6, 280, Graham, Bluefield, Va.
Braelin Moore, dl, 6-3, 290, Freedom , Bethlehem, Pa.
Kyree Moyston, de, 6-4, 220, King’s Fork, Suffolk, Va.
Rashaud Pernell, dt, 6-4, 250, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.
Reid Pulliam, lb, 6-3, 220, Life Christian Academy, Belton, Texas
