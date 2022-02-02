BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham’s Zack Blevins earned his first statewide accolades being a leader for the G-Men on the defensive side of the football. By the time he graduated, he was leading his team on both sides.
Obviously, there’s going to be a place for him to make a name for himself on the next level.
Blevins charted his college athletic course on Wednesday, signing a national letter of intent to play for Emory & Henry College next fall.
Blevins started at quarterback and at linebacker for the G-Men, who finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up this past fall. The Wasps, who are an NCAA Division II program, recruited the G-Men two-time all-state first teamer as a linebacker prospect. But he could show up at other spots.
“They were saying wherever they needed me, they’d put me on the field,” Blevins said. “If they can get me on the field, that’s all they want,” Blevins said.
The versatile all-around football player had offers from Cumberland, Concord, Bluefield State, Bluefield University, Bridgewater.
“I was talking to Appy State and JMU, but that kind of got messed up. and then I had a preferred walk-on to [Virginia Tech],” Blevins said.
The latter was definitely an interesting offer for Blevins, given that Graham teammates Brody Meadows (OL) and Xayvion Turner Bradshaw (WR-KR) have both already signed with the Hokies.
“Having Brody and Xay there, I was thinking that I might just go with them. But I think right now I need to focus on my education,” Blevins said.
Graham head football coach Tony Palmer has little doubt that Blevins will succeed with his college plans.
“He’s basically been the leader of our football team for the last two years. I thought he was the best defensive football player in our area by far,” said Tony Palmer.
“He’s a total team guy and he’ll be an asset for Emory & Henry. There’s a lot of good things going on here. He did a good job selecting a school that would be right for him,” Palmer said.
Blevins said he felt very positive about his decision to sign with E&H.
“[Emory & Henry] is a good football team. The coaches were super-nice and they seem like good coaches.
“They love winning and they’re good at it. I had a really great offer … I can’t beat it. It’s close to home and probably the best place I could be,” he said.
During the 2021 football playoffs, the top-seeded G-Men played every post-season football game except for the state championship game at Mitchell Stadiuim.
At Emory & Henry, Blevins will have at least two more opportunities to appear in his high school home stadium.
“Because we play Bluefield University, I’ll get the chance to get a couple more home games in,” Blevins said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
