HARRISONBURG, Va. — Graham long distance runner Katie Benson had to settle for a second-place medal in the VHSL Class 2 state cross-country meet in April.
As it turned out, the multi-talented G-Girls athlete got to finish her senior season out front after all.
Benson won a state title in the Girls 3,200 run in Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 State track and field championships a James Madison University.
Benson collected gold in the 3,200 with a winning time of 11:47.29. She was runner-up in the 1,600 with a time of 5:35.51.
The Graham harrier wasn’t the only Tazewell County athlete to make a strong impression at the state meet. Tazewell field events performer Gavin Lee took home two state titles in the weight events.
Lee won the discus with a fling of 154 feet, 3 inches, hitting a personal best in the shot put with his championship heave of 51 feet, 7 inches.
Lee was accorded MileSplit U.S. Second Team Elite Performer status due to his outstanding day.
Tazewell’s Cassius Harris finished sixth in the 400m dash with a time of 54.33. Bulldogs teammate Ethan Mills finished seventh in the 300 hurdles (46.01) and took another seventh in the high jump (5-10).
On the girls’ side, Tazewell sophomore Morla Lester finished fifth in the discus with a toss of 101-7.
