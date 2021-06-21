Katie Benson...

Katie Benson, shown in a cross-country photo from this past spring, won the Girls 3,200 at the VHSL Class 2 state track and field meet in Harrisonburg, Va. this past weekend. Tazewell's Gavin Lee won state titles in both the shot and the discus.

 Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Graham long distance runner Katie Benson had to settle for a second-place medal in the VHSL Class 2 state cross-country meet in April.

As it turned out, the multi-talented G-Girls athlete got to finish her senior season out front after all.

Benson won a state title in the Girls 3,200 run in Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 State track and field championships a James Madison University.

Benson collected gold in the 3,200 with a winning time of  11:47.29. She was runner-up in the 1,600 with a time of 5:35.51.

The Graham harrier wasn’t the only Tazewell County athlete to make a strong impression at the state meet. Tazewell field events performer Gavin Lee took home two state titles in the weight events. 

Lee won the discus with a fling of 154 feet, 3 inches, hitting a personal best in the shot put with his championship heave of 51 feet, 7 inches. 

Lee was accorded MileSplit U.S. Second Team Elite Performer status due to his outstanding day.

Tazewell’s  Cassius Harris finished sixth in the 400m dash with a time of 54.33. Bulldogs teammate Ethan Mills finished seventh in the 300 hurdles (46.01) and took another seventh in the high jump (5-10). 

 On the girls’ side, Tazewell sophomore Morla Lester finished fifth in the discus with a toss of 101-7.

