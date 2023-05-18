EAST RIVER — The unbeaten Graham girls soccer team will face Virginia High in tonight's 7 p.m. Southwest District girls soccer tournament semifinal nightcap at East River Soccer Complex.
The fourth-seeded Lady Bearcats defeated Marion 2-0 at Gene Malcolm Stadium in Bristol on Wednesday night.
Tournament action will begin today with second-seeded Richlands and third-seeded Tazewell squaring off at 5 p.m.
The home teams for tonight's games will be Richlands and Graham, the fans of whom will sit on top of the hill overlooking the main field.
The visiting teams will be Tazewell and Virginia High, the fans of whom will park on the bottom and sit in the bleacher below.
Championship action is slated to be played at East River on Saturday with the consolation match kicking off at 5 p.m. and the district tournament title match to begin at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.