BLUEFIELD, Va. — Defense has been the calling card for the Graham High boys basketball team all season long and it was no different Wednesday night.
The G-Men held Lebanon to only five made field goals for the entire game as they won 60-28 in the Southwest District Tournament semifinal at Graham Middle School.
“All year our defense triggers what we want on offense, easier shots, fast transition play,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said. “Our kids are quick and pretty fast so anything we can get in transition its a benefit for us.”
Graham (16-5) used its aggressive defense in the first quarter to force four turnovers and countless poor shots from Lebanon (8-16).
Four of the first five made shots from the G-Men were layups and the fifth was a put back of an offensive rebound. Graham scored the first 14 points of the game with the first points of the game for Lebanon coming with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.
The pressure from the Graham defense prevented Lebanon from getting into its rhythm with the G-Men up 22-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“I thought we did good pressuring the ball, off the ball so defense was really good tonight,” Baker said.
Graham forced 16 turnovers out of Lebanon and only coughed the ball up eight times.
The focus for Graham was on stopping Sage Potts from getting going. He had been the main scorer for the Pioneers in the two regular season meetings between the teams.
“We really focused on Sage, tremendous shooter but we were determined as a team that we weren’t going to let him get 12,15 points,” Baker said. “We were going to try to do our best to stop him because we feel like everything they run goes through him.”
All six of Potts points came from the free throw line with Preston Steele the lone scorer in double figures for the Pioneers with 11.
With the aggressive nature of the Graham defense a lot of fouls were called on them including two on David Graves in the first three minutes of the game. He went to the bench and did not return until the final seconds of the second quarter but Xayvion Turner was a more than capable replacement.
Turner scored 11 points for the G-Men along with a number of steals on the defensive end.
“He is just a tremendous spark for us, he gets steals, he runs the floors, he causes a lot of havoc for guards that aren’t quite as quick as him but I was pleased with Zay,” Baker said.
The scoring for Graham was balanced with 10 different players making a field goal led by 13 from Chance Dawson. His play along with Joey Dales in the first half where they combined for 13 points was key for the G-Men and they both dominated the glass.
“I thought we did a real good job of looking in the post and we got second chances. I though Joey and Chance really rebounded well and they looked for each other pretty well.” Baker said.
The Pioneers only made five field goals for the game and scored most of their points at the free throw line going 15-of-16. Lebanon scored all eight of its second quarter points from the charity stripe while Steele had all nine of the Pioneers points in the third quarter.
The win advances Graham to the district final where it will take on Virginia High who it has beat twice but are capable of pulling of an upset.
“They are as athletic as anybody in our district and when they hit shots like they did tonight they’re tough to defend and they can defend you cause they’re long,” Baker said.
Defense was also the calling card of the first semifinal with both Richlands and Virginia High being stingy on that end of the court.
The box-and one defense from the Blue Tornado (13-10) kept the ball away from Bearcats’ top scorer but Virginia’s lengthy defense was extremely difficult to break down.
Both teams struggled to find much success on the offensive end with patience needed to find the open player.
The second quarter was the lone period that either team score more than 13 points. The Bearcats (12-12) scored 21 points in the quarter even though top scorer Gavin Austin only had two.
Jake Johnston stepped up draining a pair of three-pointers including a buzzer beater to score eight in the quarter as the lead ballooned to 12 for the Bearcats.
Austin led Virginia High with 13 points and Johnston added 11. Jean Mulumba had nine along with eight from Ajonni Delaney.
The lead stayed at 12 throughout the third quarter as both teams scored seven points in the eight minutes.
Richlands opened the final quarter scoring 12 of the first 14 points to cut the lead to 2 with 3:40 left.
From there Virginia clamped down defensively not allowing another point while scoring the final 11 points of the game.
Luke Wess led the Blue Tornado with 12 points and Cade Simmons and Bryson Richardson each had 11. Simmons had a double-double with 11 rebounds.
The Bearcats took 14 free throws to only two for the Blue Tornado.
Graham will play Virginia High in the district championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Richlands will play in the consolation game against Lebanon that will tip-off at 4:30 p.m. at Graham Middle School.
