BLUEFIELD —
The Bears will be towing a lot of football history a little farther down Route 460. A lot of football history is waiting on them in Bluefield.
Bluefield High School is off this week. Tazewell is off this week. This ought to be a high school football game worth seeing.
It’s hard to imagine any crowd rivaling Graham’s season opener. Palmer certainly doesn’t expect his kids to get distracted.
“All we can do is take care of what happens inside the lines of the football field,” Palmer said.
Friday’s game will mark the first-ever regular season contest and fifth overall gridiron meeting between the two programs since head coach Travis Turner led the Bears to Bluefield for 34-26 win over Mike Williams’ G-Men during the 2012 playoffs.
Last year’s 28-7 playoff win at Big Stone Gap was a watershed moment for the current Graham dynasty. The G-Men got shut out 37-0 in the 2017 playoffs and fell 49-21 at Bullitt Park in 2015.
This is not an opponent that Palmer will ever take lightly. The two teams are likely to cross paths again in the postseason.
“Union’s going to do what they do. Coach Turner does a good job with those guys,” said Palmer.
“They are a very disciplined football team and they play hard. It’s going to be a tough task for us. They are very physical and the kids give maximum effort. They’ve got a good program.”
Union’s football tradition is an amalgam of now-defunct Powell Valley and Appalachia High Schools, whose mutually dominant state championship runs of the 1990s overlapped with the high school career of Turner under his father, late Appalachia head coach Tom Turner, a VHSL Hall of Famer.
Appalachia’s 1989 state championship season over top of successive favorites Bath County and Madison County was a product of a glacial smash mouth double-tight T rushing attack that, simply put, severely limited their talented opponents’ offensive snaps. That remained the bedrock of the Bulldogs mystique, but most great Appalachia teams were pretty sophisticated all-around playmakers on both sides of the football.
Under VHSL Hall of Famer Phil Robbins, Powell Valley had running oriented pro set offenses balanced by a passing attack sufficient to burn defenses beyond recognition if it wasn’t respected. The Vikings also ran a very effective spread in the last state runner up season of the program’s existence with Brad Robbins — now North Greeneville University’s offensive coordinator — calling the signals.
Turner was a pupil of both high school traditions, folding in what he learned at Virginia Tech, Virginia-Wise and Eastern Kentucky during his college playing career. Union carries on the spirit of two legendary coalfield football programs while being its own thing.
Union’s key running backs of 2019 have been Bryce Guerrant, Zavier Lomax and Mason Polier — the latter a 6-2, 225 senior running back who is the nephew of former Lee High and Emory & Henry running back Eric Satterfield. Polier’s dad, Nick, played for Washington State.
The Bears have a big strong front and the die appears cast for power, power and more power.
Palmer has been happy with his team’s defensive progress this season and was particularly complimentary of Zach Blevins’ contributions at middle linebacker in last week’s win over Giles. Defending the Spartans’ ground game was a particularly tough challenge for him.
“He’d never played that position for us and he stepped in and did a great job for us. Giles is a rough first start for a middle linebacker, as opposed to going up against a normal offense,” said Palmer, who said Nick Kastner will return to the defense and Blevins will be elsewhere in the defensive mix.
Union’s defense will have its own hands full trying to contain Graham’s explosive offense. Receivers Isaiah Justice, Joey Dales, Marqus Ray and Xayvion Turner have all had big plays for the G-Men, but the biggest playmaker remains quarterback Devin Lester, an Old Dominion University commit who passed for 151 and rushed for 152 versus Giles last week.
Lester rushed for nearly 250 in his astonishing season-opener with Bluefield, but Palmer doesn’t want that many carries to be his norm.
“All the guys are playing pretty good right now,” Palmer said. “We just need to get to the point where we’re elevating our play each week.”
A point of emphasis has been penalty-free execution on the offensive front. Holding and block-in-the-back flags have cost Graham multiple touchdowns so far this season.
Union only attempted two passes against Richlands in their 26-3 victory. However, just because we haven’t heard much out of Bears QB Brody Gibson doesn’t mean Union lacks a dangerous passing attack.
Another history lesson: Union head coach Turner — a state champion who showed up as a freshman QB at Virginia Tech the same August as did Michael Vick — hardly threw the football for his first three games of his high school senior season. Then he lit up a very competitive Lebanon for around 300 passing yards.
One of the greatest high school quarterbacks in Southwest Virginia history probably has some surprises woven into his offense. It may not even get rolled out this week at Mitchell Stadium. Because the Bears probably expect to see the G-Men again.
It should be a physical, hard fought ball game. But the budding rivalry between Graham and Union has reached a point where it isn’t about payback agendas. It’s about gamesmanship and the longer view.
“I don’t know if there’s a revenge motive. If that’s the case, I guess a lot of people are looking for revenge. Everybody is going to be gunning for us ... we know that coming in,” Palmer said. “We’re not looking at it any different than we would anybody else. We just know we’ve got a good football team coming in.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.