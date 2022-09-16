BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High School football team travels to Bear Country tonight, taking on Region 2D arch-rival Union at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Va.
It will be a battle of unbeaten behemoths, the outcome of which will not necessarily settle the fates of either opponent. Yet the game will likely have a huge influence on how the 2022 post-season shapes up statewide across the VHSL Class 2 landscape.
“This game could have a lot to do with playoff seeding … or even just making the playoffs. It’s an important football game,” said Graham head football coach Tony Palmer, whose top-seeded team ran the table on every home field playoff game last year en route to a state runner-up finish at Salem City Stadium.
The G-Men (3-0) are coming off a 48-3 win over Richlands, a game that was one impressive Isaiah Bandy 48-yard field goal away from being a shutout.
“Most of the time with successful teams, defense is the strength of the team, in my opinion. You’ve got to be able to stop somebody to win,” Palmer observed.
Last week, the Bears (3-0) rolled to a 48-13 win over old Lonesome Pine District rival J.I. Burton on the back of a season-low game rushing total 387 yards. You read that correctly: season low.
Quarterback Reyshawn Anderson rushed for 180 yards on 16 carries, including touchdown runs of 11, 45 and 14 yards. The Bears also got touchdown runs fro William Lowery, Keyshawn Anderson, Johnny Satterfield and Aiden Hafemeister.
“I think overall they’re a good team. They’ve got a good quarterback … good running backs. They’re good up front. The kids play hard,” said Palmer, who is making his fifth trip to Bullitt Park as Graham’s head coach.
“I think they’re a well-coached team. I think their kids play hard. I think Bullitt Park is a great atmosphere for a high school football game. They’re the same team they’ve always been. Just different players,” Palmer said.
Richlands — unlike J.I. Burton’s series record versus Union — has actually defeated the G-Men within the last 10 years. It’s not surprising that the Blue Tornado would’ve found some ways to buy some time in last week’s football game, especially early on.
Palmer, however, thought his team should have roared into the fray.
“I think we started off kind of slow. I thought we were kind of slow early on but we picked it up in the second half. But overall I was pleased with how we played defense,” Palmer said.
Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the G-Men’s 48-3 win over Richlands. Quarterback Brayden Meadows initiated scoring with a 3-yard touchdown plunge, also coming up with scoring throws to Chris Edwards (29 yards), Braden Watkins (23 yards) and Tristian Hass (24 yards), also adding a scoring run by Daniel Jennings.
Last year, Graham outlasted the Bears 28-27 in a regular season thriller at Mitchell Stadium but beat Union 48-13 in the post-season rematch in November.
The regular season outcome has not been a particularly reliable predicter of how the second meeting goes.
The G-Men are accustomed to beginning every season at the most well-attended high school football game in both states in one of the country’s most historic high school football stadiums. Graham-Beaver is a baptism of fire, as far as an ordeal to acclimate kids to big game atmospherics.
But while it is by no means as imposing as Mitchell Stadium, Bullitt Park has its own hallowed vibe and is a more intimate venue that tends to be claustrophobically packed with howling fans on nights like tonight — which should be perfect for football.
“It’s a really good atmosphere for a high school football game. I think its going to be loud. I think it’s a good test for our kids to see how they respond in certain situations. We’re anxious to get there and play them,” Palmer said.
“I think we’re growing as a team. The kids are playing as a team and football is a team sport.
“It’s all about a ‘W’ or an ‘L’ at the end of it. So we’ve just got to keep playing well and hopefully those W’s will stack up,” the Graham head coach said.
