RICHLANDS, Va. — In a year where everything seems turned upside down, the Graham G-Men finished a football game right side up on Saturday.
In the first contest of an unusual spring football season in the state of Virginia, Graham led Richlands throughout and earned a 33-13 victory over the Blue Tornado at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Being able to take the field is “a blessing,” said Graham quarterback Jamir Blevins after the game. “We’re so excited to play. We didn’t think we’d be able to back in November.”
Graham head coach Tony Palmer said, “We’re not used to playing football at this time of year. There’s a lot of red tape you’ve got to go through, a lot of hurdles you have to cross ... . We were happy for the kids, that they got to play.”
Blevins was a busy young man on the damp artificial surface in Richlands.
He scored three short touchdowns as part of his 21 rushes for 64 yards. He completed 11 of 19 passes for another 199 yards in his first start behind center for Graham.
He said his pregame butterflies were gone after the first snap — in which he gained 3 yards up the middle.
“That first play’s gone and over with,” he recalled in Graham’s jubilant locker room. “Everything was fine.”
He added, “Our defense really stepped up.”
Seeking the tactical advantage over a Graham program that’s been in the last two state title games, Richlands sprang inventive formations on offense, and the defense forced the G-Men to punt on two of their first three series.
The new coach of the Blue Tornado, former Richlands athlete Thad Wells, said, “I’m excited to be back, and it’s just a blessing to be home.”
Asked about the challenge of getting the season kicked off, Wells said, “Just being out here to play today was a victory.
“That was step one. We were excited to get out here and compete. It didn’t end the way we wanted. But this is a glorified ‘benefit game’ (and) we’re excited for the rematch in five weeks.”
He said he had told his players, “Listen, guys, you’re gonna make a million mistakes today ... and I will never yell at you in this game.”
Richlands had six penalties for 30 yards, lost both of its fumbles and suffered a late pass interception. Graham did not give the ball away on Saturday, but was penalized eight times for 70 yards.
Palmer said, “It was a little sloppy today, at times. Both teams have some things to clean up.”
He said that Richlands “had a better idea of what we (were) going to do as opposed to us (knowing) what they were going to do because they have a new coach.”
Seeking the tactical advantage over a Graham program that’s been in the last two state title games, Richlands sprang inventive formations on offense, and the defense forced the G-Men to punt on two of their first three series.
The sole score of the first half was set up when a bad snap on a Richlands punt attempt gave Graham the ball on the Tornado’s own 38 yard line.
The G-Men began their first quarter scoring drive with a 24-yard pass to wideout Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw. Four plays later, Blevins dove across the goal line from one yard out.
Palmer and his staff switched up their strategy as the third quarter ground away. Blevins handed the football to Justin Fritz on three straight plays, and the champion wrestler took over the line of scrimmage, and then some.
He delivered a debilitating blow to the last defender in his way on a 16-yard carry for a touchdown. Benjamin Morgan’s point-after kick produced a 13-0 edge.
The home team answered with a 10-play drive, aided by two Graham penalties, that culminated with Sage Webb’s 5-yard score on a counter play.
Richlands’ final touchdown came with 6:58 remaining in the game, when quarterback Gavin Cox threaded an 11-yard pass to Noah Spencer as he tip-toed just inside the end line.
Graham’s Ethan Church picked off Cox’s pass with about five minutes remaining. Brayden Meadows celebrated his birthday by rumbling 21 yards to the end zone in the final minute of action.
Turner-Bradshaw and David Brown each had 90 yards receiving for Graham. Blevins accounted for 263 of the G-Men’s 397 yards of offense after carrying the ball 21 times for 64 net yards.
Blevins noted that his defense “got some big-time turnovers. That’s always huge.”
“We’ve got some work to do. We’ve got to put some stuff together and I think we’ll be fine.”
Palmer said, “We’re a lot better than we showed today. We just have to clean things up — but the more time we spend together, the better we’ll be.”
Wells had a similar view.
“We’re looking forward to getting better over the next few weeks,” he said.
Webb led all rushers with 91 yards on just eight carries. He caught four passes for 36 more yards.
Palmer said about Richlands, “They did a good job. They’re going to have some success this year. And we’ll play them again, the last (regular season) game of the year.”
Graham 33, Richlands 13
At Ernie Hicks Stadium
Graham..............7 0 13 13 — 33
Richlands...........0 0 6 7 — 13
First Quarter
Gra — Jamir Blevins 1 run (Benjamin Morgan kick), 1:22
Third Quarter
Gra — Justin Fritz 16 run (Morgan kick), 6:35
Richl — Sage Webb 5 run (pass failed), 3:09
Gra — Blevins 4 run (kick blocked), 0:32
Fourth Quarter
Gra — Blevins 3 run (kick failed), 8:47
Richl — Noah Spencer 11 pass from Gavin Cox (Keyshawn Woodson kick), 6:58
Gra — Brayden Meadows 21 run (Morgan kick), 0:37
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Gra, Jamir Blevins 21-64, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 6-56, Justin Fritz 10-56, Brayden Meadows 2-20, Brian Huggins 2-4, Zach Dales 1-3, Sean Hughes 1-(—5). Richl, Sage Webb 8-91, Logan Steele 12-30, Dylan Brown 1-12, Gavin Cox 6-(—9), Team 1-(—20).
PASSING — Gra, Blevins 11-19-199-0-0. Richl, Cox 13-24-125-1-1.
RECEIVING — Gra, Turner-Bradshaw 7-90, David Brown 3-90, Zach Blevins 1-19. Richl, Webb 4-36, Dylan Brown 3-19, Drew Simmons 2-28, Dalton Smith 2-21, Noah Spencer 1-11.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushes-yds.: Gra 43-198, Richl 28-152. Passing yds.: Gra 199, Richl 125. Total yds.: Gra 397, Richl 277. Pass completions-attempts-interceptions: Gra 11-19-0, Richl 13-24-1. First downs: Gra 16, Richl 12. Penalties-yds.: Gra 8-70, Richl 6-30. Fumbles-lost: Gra 1-0, Richl 2-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.