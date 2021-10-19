CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Graham High School has the top-rated Class 2 football team in the state of Virginia, according to the weekly ratings released by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.
The unbeaten G-Men (6-0) currently boast a 25.333 power rating, which is not only tops in Region 2D but the best ranking among all Class 2 teams. Nottoway (6-0) is No. 1 in Region 2A with 25.0 and No. 2 in the state. Glenvar (7-1, 23.0) and Stuarts Draft (4-1, 23.0) are the next highest-rated, being No. 1 in Region 2C and Region 2B, respectively.
Region 1B behemoth Riverheads (7-0) is the top-rated Class 1 team in the state with a 24.85 rating. Holston (7-0, 22.00) is the top-rated team in Region 1D and Galax (5-2, 19.5714) is the top-rated team in Region 1C.
Of local interest: Giles (5-1) — which dropped down to Class 1 membership in the Mountain Empire District this season — is the second-highest rated team in Region 1C.
Region 4D team Pulaski County (4-3) — which hosts Graham on Friday night — is currently rated No. 9 in its region with a 20.142.
