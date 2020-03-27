BLUEFIELD, Va. — Playing multiple sports is what many people do in high school, but very few continue that if they play at the collegiate level.
Shayla Short of Graham High School is an exception. She signed to play volleyball and tennis at NCAA Division II Concord University beginning in the fall.
In addition to the two sports that Short will be playing in college, she also played four years of basketball for Graham — filling her entire school year with sports in every season.
“I’m definitely going to appreciate having only two and not three,” Short said.
Playing in three sports, Short had to balance the time she spent on each of them depending on the season to keep herself sharp and improve.
“I’ve always had to balance things and I’ve always had to do multiple things at once,” Short said. “I’ve really learned to balance.”
The level of play for volleyball and tennis will increase at college and Short will need to be disciplined to have success on the courts in addition to the classroom where she plans to study business education.
“In college I’ll have to be more self-disciplined but I’m excited to take on that challenge,” Short said.
Short began playing sports in sixth grade with volleyball along with track and field. She did not make the volleyball team that year but did the following year.
“I always wanted to try something knew and do something that was going to keep me moving and keep me in shape,” Short said.
Going into her junior year of high school Short wanted to add a spring sport and was deciding between being a goalie for the soccer team and playing tennis.
She decided on tennis and enjoyed it from the get go with an opportunity to play in college coming soon after she began competing on the court.
“For volleyball I always wanted to play at the college level and then I hadn’t even played tennis for even a year when I was offered to play in college,” Short said.
Each sport has different aspects to it that help Short improve with volleyball and basketball more focused on playing as a team to have success.
“Its a really good way to get the team aspect and learn how to keep your head in the game and just really builds your mental growth,” Short said.
With only single and double matches for tennis the responsibility for success rest on the individual performing.
“In tennis you can go into a match saying you’re going to win and you can do it because you only have to worry about yourself,” Short said.
The Concord University volleyball team went 10-21 last year and has not had a winning season since 2016. The tennis team competing this spring has had their season canceled.
The Mountain Lions volleyball squad opened the 2019 season traveling to Alaska for a tournament. Short is looking forward to traveling to new places in college.
“I’m just excited to go to all these new places and just to get to experience so many new things,” Short said.
Short was excited for her second season of tennis this spring, having put in a lot of work since her junior season.
The season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic but there is a chance that spring sports could be played over summer.
Although Short will play in college, she still is hoping to be able to play tennis for Graham High before she graduates.
“I hope we play into the summer or do something because it’ll be sad to just leave it like this,” Short said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.