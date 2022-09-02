TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell High School football team has had some talented athletes since J’me Harris took over as head coach and this year is no exception.
If you asked Harris what has been the Bulldogs’ main issue when matching up with county rival Graham, he has little difficulty singling it out.
“I think pretty much every time we’ve played them since I’ve been there we’ve only stood up to their physicality one time … that was during the [2021] spring season, “ said Harris, whose squad plays the G-Men in a Southwest District at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium on Friday night.
“We came up 2 or 3 inches short from upsetting them that day. Other than that, they’ve just been dominant up front on us. It’s up to me to do a better job with play calling and keeping ahead of the sticks in a winnable situation,” Harris said.
The G-Men (1-0, 0-0) had their physicality on full display in last week’s well-attended season opener with Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium, — particularly in the first half. All but left for dead trailing 27-12 at intermission, the Beavers fought back in the second half, confining Graham to 2 second half points while closing the gap to 29-25 before the final horn.
It was a narrow escape that gave G-Men head coach Tony Palmer and his staff much to critique between Game 1 and Game 2.
“I believe our kids believed they had less fight left in them than they actually had. We didn’t change anything that we were doing the first half, didn’t make adjustments we needed to make and we didn’t play as well,” said Palmer, whose team was VHSL Class 2 state runner up last season.
“They made adjustments defensively and we became penalty-ridden the second half, which helpled them and hurt us. I think Coach Simon did a good job putting his team where they needed to be to give themselves an opportunity to win. They made plays when they needed to and we made some mental errors and were very undiscipined in the second half … and it almost cost us the game,” said Palmer.
On the positive side of the ledger, Palmer remains pleased with the toughness of Graham’s skill players. Particularly bright spots were WR Chris Edwards, RB Ty’Drez Clements — who finished the game with 235 yards on 27 carries — and QB Brayden Meadows.
Tazewell (1-0, 1-0) opened with a 46-21 win over visiting Virginia High — by no means an upset, but a considerably more lopsided victory than some foresaw.
“I thought we caught a break when we got on them early,” said Coach Harris. “It’s kind of like a boxer getting hit early on and then not getting their legs under them for the rest of the fight. We were able to have a few things go our way and it was hard for [Virginia High] to recover … especially with them being on the road.”
Bulldogs quarterback Carter Creasy came out of the game early as a precaution after getting shaken up in the first half. Cassius Harris — the head coach’s son — is one of the state’s top returning wide receivers but didn’t catch a single pass the entire game. What he did do was take over at quarterback while Creasy was sidelined, rushing or 206 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries.
Whether or not Creasy returns to the lineup this week, Coach Harris expects his explosive offense to be challenged by an aggressive, talented defense looking to dismantle all of Tazewell’s best-laid plans.
“They’re just a big, physical team. Their linebackers are extremely talented … they make it difficult for you to stay in your comfort zone. The defensive staff does a very good job of taking you out of your rhythm and taking things away that you are used to doing,” Coach Harris said.
“Their offense has always been explosive. They like to get you playing from behind, which is very difficult with a team like that,” he said.
While the atmospherics of last week’s Beaver-Graham have probably innoculated the G-Men against crowd distractions, the presence of the pumped-up Tazewell faithful should still be a major motivator for the Bullldogs. The Tazewell football program has restored its stature in the region and rightfully earned the admiration of its townsfolk.
The season is early. A lot of teams have a lot of things to prove in the coming weeks.
“I think they’ve got a team that plays hard. I think they play for each other. You can tell it’s a different atmosphere over there. But it’s hard to pass judgement on a team on the basis of only one game,” said Palmer, whose own squad has been an object of chatter after Bluefield’s near-comeback.
“There’s a lot of people writing us off because we played one bad half of football. We played pretty good the first half. But football is a game of four quarters and the good teams can put four good ones together. So we’ve got a lot of work to do. I think we took our foot off the gas pedal as both players and coaches the first game,” Palmer said.
