BLUEFIELD, Va. — For a textbook definition of “a team getting hot at the right time,” basketball aficionados need look no further than the Graham G-Girls.
The G-Girls finished a surprising run in the Southwest District Tournament on Saturday afternoon by defeating the Tazewell Lady Bulldogs 58-47 in the tourney’s third-place game.
Graham head coach Jessica Gunter has been teaching a young team – with no seniors – how to believe in themselves. Their 3-10 record in the regular season is now just a memory.
“We’ve had players step up, and are growing throughout this season, and they were primed to go at tournament time,” Gunter said after Saturday’s game, played at Graham Middle School. “They came in very focused, ready to execute their offense, ready to play good defense.”
Graham (4-11) is scheduled to travel to Ridgeview High School today for an opening-round game in the Region 2D tournament against the No. 2-seeded Wolfpack. Tazewell will move on to play today on the home court of the region’s top seed, Gate City. Tipoffs are set for 6 p.m.
The regional semifinals are Wednesday and the championship is scheduled for Friday evening.
Against Tazewell, Stella Gunter had 22 points – 15 after halftime – and five rebounds for Graham, while Elle Gunter was close behind with 21 points, plus 20 rebounds and four steals. Sydney Lester grabbed nine rebounds.
The Lady Bulldogs’ scoring leaders on Saturday were Taylor Ray and Mallorie Whittaker, with 15 and 13 points respectively. Lexi Herald added a pair of 3-point goals and ended with nine points.
Jessica Gunter said about Tazewell, “They have good shooters from outside, and Taylor Ray is a good driver, and shooter. Lexi Herald … can shoot (from) deep.”
Graham expanded on a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter and led 25-21 at halftime.
Ray had consecutive steals in the middle of the third quarter and flipped in a field goal from the lane to bring Tazewell within two points, 33-31.
But Graham scored buckets on five of six trips down the floor in the remainder of the period, and held the Bulldogs to just two free throws, taking a 44-33 advantage into the final period.
The G-Girls led by as much as 13 in the fourth quarter.
Jessica Gunter said her halftime advice to her team was, “Focus on your defense. Let your defense carry your offense.”
She recalled, “We talked about coming out with energy. I felt like we started out kind of flat to start the game, so I was really pleased that they came out energetic and ready to go after halftime.”
She said the team is “getting better executing both offensively and defensively. We’re still a little turnover-prone, but we’re learning and we’re growing, every game. And we’re getting big production out of our more seasoned players.”
At Graham Middle School
TAZEWELL
Taylor Ray 6 2-2 15, Mallory Whittaker 4 5-7 13, Audrey Brown 1 0-0 2, Lexi Herald 2 3-3 9, Maddie Day 2 2-2 7, Grace Hancock 0 1-2 1, Ashton Rowe 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 13-17 47.
GRAHAM (4-11)
Stella Gunter 8 6-9 22, Elle Gunter 8 4-6 21, Savanna Howery 1 0-0 3, Nathaly Du 2 0-0 5, Sydney Lester 1 1-2 3, Emily Hampton 1 1-2 4, Mallory Brown 0 0-0 0, Ja’Nise Lanier 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-19 58.
Tazewell………11 10 12 14 — 47
Graham……….12 13 19 14 — 58
3-point goals: Taz 4 (Herald 2, Ray 1, Day 1). Gra 4 (Howery 1, Du 1, Hampton 1, E. Gunter 1). Total fouls: Taz 17, Gra 18. Fouled out: A. Brown.
