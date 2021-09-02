LEBANON — Five Graham boys and girls cross country runners competed in the Through the Pines Invitational Cross Country Meet at Lebanon Primary School on Wednesday.
Lauren Pearce had a great day for the G-Girls, taking eighth place individually and dropping 1:11 off her personal best in the season opener. Pearce had a 23:47. Alexis Leedy finished 14th in her first varsity meet, taking a medal with 25:13.
On the boys side, lone senior Carter Nipper came in 20th with a 20:55. Bryce Havens finished 30th with a 21:52 and Michael Guzy finished 47th (24:05).
The Graham middle school boys took third place in the Middle School Race.
Top Tazewell finisher was Ian Rhudy, who finished fourth overall in the boys (18:09). John Culbertson (28th, 21:47) was Richlands top boys finisher. The Tazewell boys finished third in the team standings. Richlands finished sixth.
Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy won the girls race as a freshman, clocking a 20:50 to lead the girls field. Carrie Humphrey came in 15th (25:52) to collect a medal for the Richlands girls.
Graham’s next meet is Saturday at the Becky Selfe Invitational at Patrick Henry High School in Glade Springs, Va.
Middle School Soccer
PRINCETON — Eli Patton scored two goals and delivered an assist and Mercer Christian Academy collected a 6-0 soccer victory over visiting Shady Spring on the campus of Maranatha Baptist Church, on Thursday.
