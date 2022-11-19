BLUEFIELD, Va. — This is the time of year Graham football fans have grown accustomed to running into the Union Bears in the Class 2D playoffs.
In 2022, it’s time for something that isn’t entirely new, but is long time, no see.
The unbeaten G-Men (11-1) will cross paths with a formerly-great regional football power that appears to be climbing back into relevance when Gate City (8-3) tries to knock Graham off its state finals trajectory in today’s VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal game at Mitchell Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Blue Devils defeated Union 21-14 in last week’s opening round playoff game at Legion Field.
Gate City was a major factor in Southwest Virginia football for multiple decades under Harry Fry. Nick Colobro and Bill Houseright, all of whom led Gate City to state championships along the timeline.
Houseright’s son, Jeremy Houseright, has assumed the reins of the program and has been quietly rebuilding. Prior to last week’s win over Union, Gate City hadn’t won a playoff game in eight seasons.
“The last time we played Gate City in the playoffs, they beat us 70-0. That was in 2014,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer.
The G-Men are led by junior running back Ty’drez Clements, who received his second NCAA Division I offer of the season this week from the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He’d previously been offered by Florida A&M.
Clements, who has rushed for roughly 1,700 yards this season, rushed for 115 and a touchdown in last week’s 41-13 playoff opener versus Wise Central. With the recent return of starting senior quarterback Brayden Meadows after a month-long injury rehab, Graham has had the luxury of not having to lean so hard on its star running back.
Last week, Meadows, WRs Brayden Meadows and Jamel Floyd and even youngsters like Daniel Jennings made their share of offensive noise.
“It’s all about survival at this point. I was pleased with how hard the guys played and how we finished the game,” said Palmer. “They put a drive on us and scored on us first. Our guys stayed the course and didn’t get rattled by it and the team played football. They just executed our game plan,”Palmler said.
Ethan Fleming has been Gate City’s go-to running back, having rushed for 1,235 yards headed into last week’s clash with the Bears.
Mason Hicks scored two touchdown runs versus Union last week. Quarterback Luke Bledson commands a spread offense that can, if needed, revert to the traditional full house set that past Blue Devil teams have used in ball-control situations.
“They run a spread with a little sniffer in there, and they’ll jump in that full house, too … they’ll jump in that ’T’ and run it as well. They do a variety of things and the things that they do, they do well,” Palmer said.
Palmer was able to watch the Blue Devils’ Saturday playoff game at Gate City. He was impressed.
“Coach Houseright has done a good job with those guys. They play extremely hard and they get after it. They play good team football. That worked out for them when they played Union,” Palmer said.
