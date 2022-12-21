CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Graham High School swept the top Class 2 all-state football awards in recent coaches balloting.
In recent Class 1 balloting, the Narrows receiving duo of Carson Crigger and Kolier Pruett both earned first team all-state status.
G-Men junior running back Ty’Drez Clements was named Class 2 Offensive Player of the year, while teammate Connor Roberts — who was also a first team offensive line selection — was named Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer, who led Graham to its fifth overall state football championship and second under his tutelage, was named Class 2 Coach of the Year.
Clements and Roberts were the only members of the state champion G-Men to earn offensive first team status. However, four Graham teammates joined Roberts ‚ a defensive lineman, on the first team defensive unit.
Other Graham first team picks on that side of the ball included defensive lineman Omarri Hill, defensive end Shawn Hughes, linebacker Gage Sawyers and defensive back Braden Watkins.
Class 2 second team offensive picks included Graham center Ethan Alvis and offensive lineman Kaden Rotenberry and Tazewell wide receiver Cassius Harris, who was also an All-Class 2 second team defensive selection as a defensive back.
Grundy running back Ian Scammell joined the two Narrows receivers on the Class 1 offensive first team, also garnering first team status as a defensive back on the other side of the football.
Pruett also earned Class 1 second team offensive honors as a kick returner, where he was joined by Grundy offensive lineman Logan Looney and Honaker wide receiver Parker Bandy.
Crigger was a Class 1 second team defensive pick at punt returner, joined by Grundy’s Looney at defensive line along with Golden Wave teammate Wyatt Bush at defensive end. Honaker’s Bandy was a Class 1 second team selection as a defensive back.
