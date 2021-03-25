BLUEFIELD, Va. — Tazewell County is becoming a little bit more crowded with competitive high school football programs, of late.
Be that as it may, Graham remains ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ in the Southwest District — if not all of Southwest Virginia — until proven otherwise.
The unbeaten G-Men (4-0) will defend a territorial claim that hasn’t been refuted for more than half a decade when they travel to Tazewell to face the Bulldogs (3-1) in an SWD showdown at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Tazewell is the only remaining Southwest District opponent the G-Men have yet to defeat this season — although technically Graham’s season-opening victory at Richlands did not count as a district win. Recent developments like the Blue Tornado’s 63-14 win over Marion last week indicate the competitive spirit has hardly departed from the western end of Tazewell County.
This week, the Bulldogs command the full attention of the G-Men.
“They’ve got a lot of seniors this year. They definitely have the advantage on us somewhat when it comes to experience,” said Graham head football coach Tony Palmer, who led Graham to a state title in 2018 and would like to direct the G-Men to two more in 2021.
The lopsided nature of the G-Men victories so far this season have afforded opportunities to bring the young ones along.
“We’re young, but we’ve been fortunate in that we’ve gotten to play a lot of football due to the success that we’ve had. This should be a pretty good game,” he said.
Last week, the G-Men rampage continued with a 51-0 win over Virginia High in a game held at The Stone Castle at Tennessee High in Bristol, Tenn.
The G-Men offense accrued 352 yards total offense and scored 44 first half points. Justin Fritz had another great all-around offensive performance, rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns, also adding a touchdown reception and a 65-yard scoring kickoff return. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw led the receivers with five catches for 121 yards.
Quarterback Jamir Blevins — who started his high school playing career at Tazewell — passed for 165 yards and three touchdowns while rushing relatively little. With Brayden Meadows and Sean Hughes supplementing Fritz’s carries, there wasn’t much need for it.
“I think there’s things we need to improve from week to week. So far we’ve done it defensively. We seem to be playing better ... our linebacker play is better. The offensive line is improving. Things of that nature,” said Palmer, whose starting defensive unit has only given up two touchdowns so far this season.
Zack Blevins, Brayden Meadows and Ethan Church led the defense in stifling the Bearcats’ offense. Church also had a pick.
Graham beat the Bulldogs twice in 2019, defeating Tazewell 45-0 during the second game of the regular season, later prevailing 42-14 in the playoffs.
This season is a bit different than most in that the first and second games of the slate were equivalent to a benefit game and a preseason scrimmage, development-wise. Tazewell coach J’me Harris is among several coaches who have predicted that overall team performances will probably take a big leap in the second half of the six-game slate. That’s something Palmer has kept his eye on.
“I think they’re doing the same things they’ve done since Coach Harris has been there. Those guys know what they’re doing and they do a good job of executing,” Palmer said.
Both teams are brimming with talented skill players. But both teams also have some thumpers up front.
The most notable are Tazewell’s Josh Herndon and Graham’s Brody Meadows, a pair of behemoths considered to be among the top tackles in the state. But both interior units boast bruisers at the line of scrimmage who thrive in ‘the battle of manhood” as Palmer — himself a Graham alumnus — has been known to call it.
“From the people I’ve talked to and from what I’ve seen, they seem to be a pretty good team up front,” Palmer said.
“We’re just going game by game. We try to get better every day. The kids are working really hard. The leadership seems to be there ... and things like that.
“We’re just fortunate to be able to play and hopefully, we’ll continue to play well,” he said.
