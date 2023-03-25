PRINCETON — Graham’s softball rampage carried over into Friday night.
Riley Harvey hit a round-tripper and the G-Girls prevailed in a 5-2 non-district win at Princeton Senior High School.
Jillian McFarland picked up another impressive victory in as many nights for Graham, striking out 11 and walking one.
She allowed two Princeton hits, only one of which was earned.
McFarland and Chris Flanigan each went 2-for-4 and Ashlynn Sarver went 2-for-3 with a double.
Princeton's Hayden Jones absorbed the loss for the Lady Tigers, striking out six over her seven-inning shift. She allowed 10 hits, but confined the damage to five runs — only two of which were earned due to three Princeton errors.
Abbigail Farley went 2-for-3 and Cora Thornton went 2-for-3 to lead the Princeton lineup's seven hit attack.
Bluefield 15, PikeView 0
BLUEFIELD — Maddie Lawson struck out eight, collecting her first decision of the season in a four-inning shutout of the Lady Panthers.
Lawson allowed two hits and gave up only one walk. She is expected to be a major contributor in the circle for the Lady Beavers this season.
“She pitched three innings Monday against Lebanon and that’s all she’s pitched so far this year,” said head coach Barry Reed. “She’s only a sophomore and she pitched a lot last year for us.”
Izzy Smith went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Bluefield hit parade. Lawson helped her own cause, going 4-for-4 with three doubles and 5 RBIs while
Abigail Richardson went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs.
Taylor Mabry and Abigail Matthews both went 2-for-2 for the Lady Beavers.
Bluefield (5-1) returns to action in a Monday double header, facing James Monroe at 4:30 and Wyoming East at 6:30 p.m.
Late
High School Baseball
Mount View 11
River View 8
BRADSHAW — The Mount View Golden Knights won their second game in a row on Thursday night, knocking off county rival River View 11-8.
The game was a back and forth affair that saw Mount View score 3 in the top of the 7th to break an 8-8 tie.
The Knights pounded out 15 hits in the game. Jaylen Hall had three hits and stole three bases. Hunter Muncy also added 3 hits along with 3 RBI’s. Ryan Long, Kaden Burchett-Lindsey, and David Little had 2 hits each.
Long also had a strong game behind the plate throwing out 2 base runners. Hall and Muncy pitched, combining for 14 strikeouts, walking three.
Mount View (2-1) returns home on Monday to host James Monroe.
