BRISTOL, Va. — A startling revelation was made at Gene Malcolm Stadium Thursday night during Graham’s Southwest District game with homestanding Virginia High.
The eureka moment: Graham’s backup players are apparently better than many Class 2 teams’ starters.
With its starting lineup peppered with missing key players on both sides of the football for assorted reasons, the G-Men powered and pummelled the Bearcats in a 49-21 victory to remain undefeated.
Running back Jamel Floyd, who transferred to Graham (7-0, 5-0 Southwest District) from neighboring Bluefield, had his biggest game of the season. Floyd rushed for 277 yards in 26 carries, including scoring runs of 4, 57 and 17 yards. Sean Hughes rushed for 152 yards on 24 carries, including touchdown runs of 5, 7 and 1 yards.
The G-Men did not pass the football and collectively pounded out 435 rushing yards. The Bearcats were confined to 182 yards rushing: all of it attributable to studly VHS quarterback Brody Jones.
The Bearcats (5-2, 0-2 SWD) actually stunned the G-Men early when Prince Poku picked up a Graham fumble on the bounce and trucked it 70-yards for a touchdown. Capped by a point-after-touchdown kick by Patrick Poku, the Bearcats led 7-0 with 6:48 remaining in the first quarter.
As the two teams traded offensive blows, Graham did not take its first lead until Hughes’ second TD run of the night with 1:47 remaining until halftime for the 21-14 lead at intermission.
The Bearcats attempted to trim that lead with Patrick Poku’s 50-yard field goal attempt with no time remaining on the second quarter clock, but the boot missed the mark.
Jones, a Division I prospect on the defensive side of the football, impressed with his signal calling skills. He completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 152 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dante Worley in the second quarter and a 42 yard scoring strike to Worley that cut Graham’s lead to 28-21 only nine minutes into the final quarter.
The G-Men plowed Virginia High’s comeback hopes into a potter’s field by scoring 21 unanswered points that frame, including a 64-yard interception return for a score by Gage Sawyers.
G-Men placekicker Dylan Nash went a perfect 7-for-7 on PAT kicks for the night. Graham, which agreed to reschedule the SWD matchup to Thursday night to accommodate the beginning of Virginia High’s fall break, will play another Thursday game next week.
The G-Men will face Pulaski County at Mitchell Stadium.
